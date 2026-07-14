Ranbir Kapoor has actually included another significant property to his realty portfolio by acquiring almost 25.7 acres of land in Pune’s Mulshi taluka for Rs 16.42 crores. According to residential or commercial property registration files accessed by CRE Matrix, the deal includes 4 adjacent land parcels situated in Pimpri town. The sale contract for the purchase was formally signed up on April 30, 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor purchases 25 acres of land near Pune for Rs 16.42 crores

The acquisition consists of 4 different parcels. The very first parcel, determining 21,400 square metres, was acquired for Rs 3.31 crores. The 2nd parcel covers 29,900 square metres and was gotten for Rs 4.62 crores. The 3rd, the biggest of the 4, determines 43,800 square metres and was purchased for Rs 7.07 crores, while the 4th parcel, covering 8,900 square metres, was acquired for Rs 1.39 crores.

Integrated, the 4 adjacent plots procedure around 1,04,000 square metres, or around 25.7 acres, taking the overall deal worth to Rs 16.42 crores. The residential or commercial property registration files even more reveal that the offer brought in a stamp task of Rs 82.13 lakh.

This is not Kapoor’s very first significant property financial investment in current months. In May 2026, The House of Abhinandan Lodha revealed that the star had actually bought a land parcel worth around Rs 3.31 crores in its ‘The Sarayu’ job in Ayodhya. The 2,134-square-foot plot belongs to the 75-acre high-end outlined advancement positioned along the banks of the Sarayu River. The task is prepared to include a clubhouse, more than 35 way of life features, and a five-acre completely vegetarian high-end hotel to be run by The Leela.

Ranbir Kapoor’s most current financial investment shows a growing pattern amongst Bollywood stars who are broadening their realty portfolios beyond Mumbai. A number of stars and public figures have actually significantly bought farming and non-agricultural land, vacation homes, and premium homes throughout locations such as Pune, Alibaug, Lonavala, and Goa.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, characters consisting of Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma have actually likewise made considerable land financial investments in various parts of the nation, highlighting the increasing appeal of premium realty as a long-lasting financial investment.

Check Out: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana trailer to release Worldwide on July 24

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