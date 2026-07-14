4th Meghalaya Pineapple Festival Concludes with Record 30 MT Sales, Cementing Meghalaya’s Premium Pineapple Brand

Delhi turns out in record numbers as Meghalaya’s premium pineapples clock historic sales of 30 Metric Tonnes in just three days

Record sales, new retail partnerships and an overwhelming public response marked the successful conclusion of the 4th Meghalaya Pineapple Festival today at Dilli Haat, New Delhi, reinforcing Meghalaya’s emergence as one of India’s leading examples of farmer-led integrated value-chain transformation. More than a fruit festival, the three-day event demonstrated how strategic investments in farmer collectivisation, value addition, branding and market access are transforming Meghalaya’s premium pineapples into a nationally recognised agricultural brand.

The biggest highlight of this year’s Festival was the sale of 30 metric tonnes of fresh Meghalaya pineapples, nearly doubling the 15.4 metric tonnes sold during the previous edition in 2025 and 7.7 MT in the first edition in 2023. The achievement reflects the growing consumer demand for Meghalaya’s premium pineapples, renowned for their exceptional sweetness, rich aroma and low acidity, while also demonstrating the success of the State’s sustained efforts to build stronger market linkages for its farmers.

Speaking on the closing day, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister thanked the people of Delhi for their overwhelming response to the festival and joined young artists of the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme (CM-MGMP) for an impromptu musical performance, playing the guitar and singing alongside them.

Shri Conrad K. Sangma said, “On behalf of all the farmers, entrepreneurs and musicians of Meghalaya, I really want to thank all of you for making this festival, a great success.”

While singing alongside the artists of the CM-MGMP, Shri Sangma added, “We have a programme called the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme, and you will be happy to know that there are more than 7,000 artists in this programme. We have conducted over 38,000 shows. Today, when you go to Meghalaya, in different tourist spots and destinations, these young musicians will be right there performing for you. And we, the Government of Meghalaya finance them, to ensure that it not only helps their passion and talent grow, but also, provide them a livelihood out of music; and give the visitors, a glimpse of Meghalaya.”

Organised by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, the Festival has evolved into the State’s flagship platform for connecting farmers directly with organised retailers, food processors, exporters, hospitality businesses and consumers. Under the leadership of Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, the Festival reflects the State’s broader vision of making agriculture a driver of inclusive economic growth through integrated value-chain development, ensuring that greater value reaches farmers through improved market access, processing and branding.

The showcase was a resounding success, resulting in a sell-out of items and successfully promoting “Meghalaya’s Finest” on a much larger scale. Local cuisines served as a major draw for the crowds, generating demands for indigenous products such as Lakadong turmeric, ginger, jackfruit chips, and honey. Notably, these products achieved outstanding sales through the collaborative efforts of brands like Meghalaya Collectives, State support groups, and a dedicated network of local farmers and entrepreneurs.

The remarkable response witnessed over the three days built upon a strong inaugural foundation laid by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon’ble Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region and Communications, and Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya. The festival also witnessed the signing of strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Flipkart and NCDEX e Markets Limited (NeML), creating a market for Meghalaya’s pineapples and to establish a market for other niche Meghalaya products that are critical to the State’s agricultural transformation. It is intended to serve as a broader platform to showcase the premium agricultural produce of the State of Meghalaya.

Visitors enthusiastically participated in fresh pineapple tastings, explored premium value-added products, interacted directly with growers through the ‘Meet the Growers’ sessions and experienced innovative culinary creations prepared using Meghalaya’s premium pineapples.

Beyond commerce, the festival celebrated the people and culture of Meghalaya. Live performances under the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program (CM-MGMP) captivated audiences throughout the three days, while local entrepreneurs, self-help groups and artisans brought alive the creativity, hospitality and entrepreneurial spirit that define the State. The seamless integration of agriculture, culture, entrepreneurship and tourism offered visitors a truly immersive Meghalaya experience.

As the Festival concluded, farmers return home with more than just successful sales. Most of them have visited Delhi, for the first time, and resultantly, they leave with new business relationships, stronger market confidence and expanded opportunities for year-round engagement with organised retail and institutional buyers. The festival once again demonstrated that Meghalaya’s agricultural transformation is being driven not merely by increased production, but by creating sustainable value chains that place farmers at the centre of growth.

The 4th Meghalaya Pineapple Festival leaves behind a legacy of stronger market linkages, growing consumer trust, expanding commercial partnerships and renewed confidence in Meghalaya’s vision of building globally competitive, farmer-led agricultural enterprises. More importantly, it reinforces the State’s commitment to ensuring that every new market, every new partnership and every value-added opportunity ultimately translate into higher incomes and better livelihoods for its farming communities.