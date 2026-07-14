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Naveen Patnaik calls Prabhat Biswal a ‘traitor’ after he signs up with BJP

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Biswal declined the charge of betrayal. He asserted that he had actually worked relentlessly for the BJD throughout his political profession and declared that it was the celebration that had actually betrayed him.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik Photograph:(OTV)

A fresh political war of words emerged within Odisha politics after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and previous Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik openly targeted previous celebration leader Prabhat Biswal, calling him a ‘traitor’ while resolving Choudwar celebration employees.

Throughout his address, Naveen remembered that in spite of Biswal’s legal problems in the past, the celebration had actually continued to support his household.

“Even after Prabhat Biswal went to jail, I gave a party ticket to his son. But both Prabhat and his son betrayed the party,” Naveen declared, advising celebration employees to stay devoted to the BJD management. The remarks come amidst continuing churn within the BJD following its defeat in the 2024 General Elections and the exit of numerous senior leaders from the celebration.

Check Out: Pravat Biswal expelled from BJD, Rs 4,000 cr accusation includes twist

Reacting highly to Naveen’s accusations, Biswal declined the charge of betrayal. He asserted that he had actually worked relentlessly for the BJD throughout his political profession and declared that it was the celebration that had actually betrayed him.

“I never betrayed the party. I dedicated myself to strengthening the organisation. It is the party that stabbed me in the back,” stated Biswal. He even more declared that Naveen Patnaik does not comprehend anything and he is misinformed by some conspirators within the celebration.

Biswal likewise declared that the electoral ticket was intentionally provided under scenarios created to make sure defeat.

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