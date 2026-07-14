Hitachi Digital Services announces partnership with ServiceNow to advance AI-powered solution for mission-critical infrastructure monitoring

DALLAS, July 13, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi Digital Services today announced it has partnered with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, to strengthen reliable and efficient management of mission critical infrastructure. Through this collaboration, the companies will advance Hitachi Intelligent Infrastructure Monitoring (HIIM) — an AI-driven solution that provides real-time monitoring and remote inspection while enabling a coordinated response across complex operations environments. As part of the broader partnership ecosystem, this collaboration leverages Hitachi Digital Services’ deep operational technology(OT) domain knowledge along with its physical AI and systems integration expertise to help customers connect operational data and enterprise workflows on the ServiceNow AI Platform, enabling teams to act on insights at scale.

The combined HIIM and ServiceNow platform supports the vision of HMAX by Hitachi for intelligent solutions that safeguard and enable efficient operations of critical infrastructure. HMAX is a suite of next-generation solutions that brings the power of AI to social infrastructure with capabilities that optimize planning, prediction, and prevention via combined asset intelligence, digital services, and expert support for lifetime infrastructure management. Collectively, such innovations support Hitachi’s mission of tackling the most complex social infrastructure challenges to maximize outcomes and value for clients and society.

Mission-critical infrastructure operators across the energy, mobility and manufacturing sectors face increasing pressure to maintain safety, reliability, and performance amid workforce constraints and operational demands. Operator requirements are made even more challenging when considering the often-disparate systems and subsequent siloed data sources needed to inform necessary, prompt decisions. Further, many organizations are unable to put operations data into action consistently across teams and systems in real time.

“The organizations winning with AI aren’t the ones with the most data. They’re the ones who can act on it, across teams, in real time, with governance built in. Hitachi Digital Services brings the domain depth to understand what matters in mission-critical environments. ServiceNow provides the platform to turn that expertise into autonomous action, at scale,” said Chris Bedi, ServiceNow chief customer officer and enterprise AI advisor. “For joint customers in energy, manufacturing, and mobility, closing that gap means moving from reactive response to autonomous resolution. As a result, our customers can expect to reduce risk, protect workers, and keep operations running.”

A manufacturer-agnostic technology, HIIM integrates data sourced from video, thermal imaging, IoT sensors, and advanced analytics to deliver continuous visibility into infrastructure health. When combined with ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric, analytics, and AI-driven workflows, HIIM extends beyond data visibility to drive automated enterprise-wide action that allows operations to:

Compile data from multiple fragmented sources in real time

Convert compiled data into automated workflows

Detect, prioritize, and respond to issues proactively and with speed

Seamlessly connect operations and enterprise teams to accelerate resolution and reduce risk

“Hitachi Digital Services and the ServiceNow AI Platform combine industry depth with AI-powered enterprise workflow automation to further eliminate the disconnect between field operations and enterprise systems. The outcome is a real-time, connected operating model that turns insight into action at scale. In mission-critical environments — where delays, failures, and worker safety risks can have significant operational and business consequences — this capability is indispensable. It’s a level of innovation only made possible by this strong partnership,” said Srini Shankar, CEO of Hitachi Digital Services and President and CEO of GlobalLogic.

Related Links

HIIM and ServiceNow

HMAX by Hitachi

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About Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global systems integrator powering mission critical platforms with people and technology. We help enterprises build, integrate, and run physical and digital systems with tailored solutions in cloud, data, IoT, and ERP modernization, underpinned by advanced AI. By combining Information Technology and Operational Technology (ITxOT), we drive efficiency, innovation, and growth across industries. With over 110 years of Hitachi Group’s engineering and technology leadership, Hitachi Digital Services is powering smarter platforms for a safer, more sustainable future. For more information on Hitachi Digital Services, please visit the company’s website at www.hitachids.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to aharmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.



Topic: Press release summary