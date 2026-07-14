VIEW: In First-of-Its-Kind Combat Operation, United States Deploys Sea Drones to Strike Iranian Submarine Facility at Strategic Port

United States Deploys Sea Drones for First Time in Combat Strike on Iran|Image: X/@CENTCOM

United States Central Command( CENTCOM) validated on Monday that American forces have actually released targeted strikes versus a submarine and ship upkeep center inside Iran. The operation, which occurred on Sunday, used numerous unmanned vessels to strike the tactical website, marking a substantial escalation in the continuous friction in between Washington and Tehran.

United States Deploys Sea Drones in First-of-Its-Kind Combat Strike

According to a main post by CENTCOM on X (previously Twitter), the military effectively targeted the crucial facilities utilizing innovative marine innovation. “Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran,” the post read.

3 Corsair unmanned surface area vessels performed the high-stakes strike at the vital Bandar Abbas port. This operation marks the really very first time American forces have actually released sea drones in real battle operations.

Following the raid, military authorities stressed the tactical effect of the objective, mentioning, “Last night’s strikes degraded Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial shipping.”

Intensifying Retaliation and Air Strikes

The strike on the marine center comes in the middle of a flurry of direct military exchanges, with Washington striking numerous parts of Iran. In action, Tehran has actually been targeting United States bases stationed in surrounding Middle Eastern nations, consisting of Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and Oman. The Bandar Abbas raid followed simply hours after the United States military revealed it had actually struck lots of other Iranian websites on Monday. Those targets consisted of air defense systems, radar setups, rocket and drone devices, and little tactical boats.

The present wave of hostilities was at first stimulated by an Iranian attack on an industrial container ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

Trump Declares United States ‘Guardian of the Hormuz Strait,’ Proposes 20% Cargo Fee

Amidst the kinetic military actions, United States President Donald Trump released strong declarations concerning control over the area’s essential waterways. Speaking on Monday, following a previous statement that “we bombed the hell out of them,” Trump mentioned, “we’re taking over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Broadening on his strategies throughout an interview with Fox and in subsequent posts on Truth Social, Trump revealed that the United States plans to impose a 20 percent charge on all freight vessels browsing the tactical chokepoint. “The USA will be, from this point forward, known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World,” Trump stated, including that the procedure to facilitate this will start right away.

The United States President likewise clearly rejected claims from Tehran that the maritime passage had actually been obstructed. “The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran,” Trump asserted.

Diplomatic Fallout and Casualties on the Ground

The heightening dispute has actually cast a shadow over local diplomacy, leaving the interim contract checked in June in extreme jeopardy. The violence has actually likewise led to instant casualties. According to reports from the Iranian Fars and Tasnim news firms, United States strikes on Monday eliminated 2 individuals in an oil-producing area of southwestern Iran, situated near the borders of Kuwait and Iraq.