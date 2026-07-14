19459014 19659001 < iframe src = 19459005 width = height = frameborder = enable = 19459009 allowfullscreen > Worms Found In Medicine Supplied At Odisha’s Niramaya Centre, Family Raises Concern 19659003 #worms #found #medicine #supplied #odisha #centre #family #raises #concern #otv #otvenglish #otvnews #otvnewsenglish 19659004 ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trusted details throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659005 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! 19659006 See Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 View Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV 19659008
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