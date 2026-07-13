Security Tightened at Mumbai’s Iconic Taj Hotel After Late-Night Bomb Threat Triggers Massive Search

Taj Mahal Hotel Mumbai|Image: ANI

Security was tightened up at the renowned Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai early Sunday early morning after cops got a late-night bomb risk call. The alert activated a fast action from security companies to guarantee the security of the visitors and personnel at the historical landmark.

The scare started around midnight when the Navi Mumbai Police manage space got a confidential call. The caller declared that the high-end hotel in the Colaba location would be exploded. Acknowledging the severe nature of the hazard, Navi Mumbai authorities right away signaled the Mumbai Police manage space so that action might be taken without hold-up.

Following the alert, groups from the Mumbai Police, in addition to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and canine systems, hurried to the hotel. Security workers performed an extensive search of the whole properties, inspecting the lobby, public locations, and the external boundary. After an in-depth evaluation that lasted for a couple of hours, authorities verified that absolutely nothing suspicious was discovered, bringing relief to the hotel management and security groups.

The Mumbai Police have actually now released a comprehensive examination to trace the individual behind the call. Cyber and technical cells are presently evaluating the phone records and network information to identify the place from which the call was made.