Security Tightened at Mumbai’s Iconic Taj Hotel After Late-Night Bomb Threat Triggers Massive Search

Upgraded 12 July 2026 at 14:17 IST
The caller declared that the high-end hotel in the Colaba location would be exploded. Acknowledging the severe nature of the risk, Navi Mumbai authorities right away notified the Mumbai Police manage space so that action might be taken without hold-up.
Security was tightened up at the renowned Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai early Sunday early morning after cops got a late-night bomb risk call. The alert activated a fast action from security companies to guarantee the security of the visitors and personnel at the historical landmark.
The scare started around midnight when the Navi Mumbai Police manage space got a confidential call. The caller declared that the high-end hotel in the Colaba location would be exploded. Acknowledging the severe nature of the hazard, Navi Mumbai authorities right away signaled the Mumbai Police manage space so that action might be taken without hold-up.
Following the alert, groups from the Mumbai Police, in addition to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and canine systems, hurried to the hotel. Security workers performed an extensive search of the whole properties, inspecting the lobby, public locations, and the external boundary. After an in-depth evaluation that lasted for a couple of hours, authorities verified that absolutely nothing suspicious was discovered, bringing relief to the hotel management and security groups.
The Mumbai Police have actually now released a comprehensive examination to trace the individual behind the call. Cyber and technical cells are presently evaluating the phone records and network information to identify the place from which the call was made.
The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, situated right opposite the Gateway of India, has actually kept high-security procedures since it was among the main targets throughout the 26/11 Mumbai fear attacks. Since of its history and high profile, regional authorities and main companies deal with any risk directed at the home with the utmost severity. Authorities mentioned that rigorous legal action will be taken versus the specific accountable for creating the scare once they are located.