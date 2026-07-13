Remark on contribution row: UP minister Nandi counters at Aaditya Thackeray

Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Uttar Pradesh commercial advancement minister, on Sunday countered at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray over his remarks on the supposed contribution row at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, implicating him of delighting in “self-serving politics” and wandering off from the ideology of Hindutva. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ at an event in Prayagraj on July 12. (HT photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/12/400x225/UP-cabinet-minister-Nand-Gopal-Gupta--Nandi--at-an_1783867173414.jpeg"alt ="UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ at an event in Prayagraj on July 12. (HT photo)"title ="UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ at an event in Prayagraj on July 12. (HT photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta’ Nandi’at an occasion in Prayagraj on July 12. (HT image)

Describing Thackeray’s declaration “regrettable”, Nandi and stated both Aaditya and his daddy Uddhav Thackeray had actually been turned down by the individuals of Maharashtra.

He stated Shiv Sena creator Bal Thackeray had actually promoted the reason for Hindutva, however declared that Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray had actually aligned themselves with those who questioned the Ram temple for political gains.

Nandi even more declared that the Thackeray household was now obliged to show its claim over Bal Thackeray’s political tradition and identity. He declared that Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray were turning to such declarations to protect their political importance which their remarks had no connection with the genuine concerns worrying the general public.

Aaditya Thackeray had actually targeted the BJP over the supposed abnormalities in offerings at the Ram temple, declaring that it was raising concerns such as the Uniform Civil Code to divert attention from the supposed contribution debate and other concerns, consisting of NEET.

Nandi made the remarks after releasing the plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ project at the historical Chandrashekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj. As part of the state-wide ‘Vriksharopan Mahayagya-2026’, he paid flower homage to liberty fighter Chandrashekhar Azad before planting a Harishankari sapling, declaring the federal government’s dedication to ecological preservation and a greener Uttar Pradesh.