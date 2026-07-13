2 jailed for gang-raping small in UP’s Aligarh

2 guys were jailed for supposedly gang-raping a 14-year-old woman in a town under Aligarh district’s Charra police headquarters, stated Aligarh Police on Sunday. The 2 implicated have actually been reserved under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, they included. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The crime was committed on Saturday, said police. (For Representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/12/400x225/The-crime-was-committed-on-Saturday--said-police--_1783870054061.jpg"alt ="The crime was committed on Saturday, said police. (For Representation)"title ="The crime was committed on Saturday, said police. (For Representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The criminal offense was dedicated on Saturday, stated authorities.(For Representation)

Validating it, Sanjeev Kumar Tomar, DSP, Charra circle, stated the implicated have actually been recognized as Kishan Gopal and Sanju. He did not reveal their particular age.

“The case has actually been signed up on grievance of the woman’s dad under area 70 (2)( gang rape), 87(kidnapping of lady), 110 (effort to devote culpable murder) and 123 (triggering harmed by ways of toxin) of BNS next to Section ⅚ of Pocso Act at Charra police headquarters,” Tomar included.

“The survivor has actually been sent out for a medical checkup to the district medical facility,” he stated. According to the lady’s dad, his child went to a neighboring market on Saturday night for some purchases however did not return. Her household initially released a search and later on notified cops.

The lady was later on found in an unconscious state in a deserted location, authorities stated. In his grievance, the woman’s dad declared that the 2 implicated required her to take in alcohol before outraging her modesty.