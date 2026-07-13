Gurugram Horror: Techie Allegedly Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Commits Suicide On Railway Tracks|Image: Freepik

Gurugram: A 25-year-old software application engineer supposedly stabbed his sweetheart to death inside her leased flat in Gurugram’s Sector 55, before devoting suicide hours in the future train tracks. The case emerged after the female’s household in Uttar Pradesh raised an alarm when she stopped responding to calls. The cops have actually recuperated the bodies of both the guy and lady and sent them for postmortem. An examination has actually been started to determine the intention behind the cooling occurrence.

According to the authorities, the victim, recognized as Ishaka, was discovered with several stab injuries after the polices required their method into the flat. Throughout the look for the implicated, Shresth Malik, likewise a software application engineer from Bhilai, the cops were notified of a body on train tracks. The police officers presume that he leapt in front of a train following the occurrence.

An FIR has actually been signed up in the matter, and the cops are now penetrating to establish what took place in the hours before the occurrence and what might have driven the 25-year-old software application engineer to the supposed act. The senior authorities of the cops specified that the probe is at an early phase, and the digital and forensic proof is being taken a look at to develop a clear timeline.

According to the authorities, the lady recognized as Ishaka, who was initially from Uttar Pradesh, had actually been living alone in a leased lodging in Sector 55. Her family members grew progressively fretted after duplicated efforts to call her stopped working. Following which, they then approached Sector 56 police headquarters to ask for a well-being check.

The authorities group got here and required entry into the flat, where they discovered Ishaka with several stab injuries. An initial evaluation showed that she was assaulted with a knife and the forensic groups were employed quickly later on to raise proof from the scene and start their evaluation.

Throughout questions, the cops found out that Ishaka had actually been gone to by a pal, Shresth Malik (25 ), a software application engineer from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. When the authorities started looking for Malik, the authorities got info about a body on the Gurugram train tracks, which was recognized as Malik. The cops presumed that he leapt in front of a moving train following the supposed event at the flat.

The authorities specified that both bodies have actually been sent out for post-mortem assessment and households have actually been notified. Sector 56 Station House Officer Manoj Kumar validated the event, stating that the examination is underway. “We are taking a look at CCTV video, call information records and other proof to rebuild the series of occasions and identify what resulted in the criminal offense,” he stated.