3 of household eliminated, 2 more important after truck runs over motorbike in Odisha

3 members of a household, consisting of a guy and his 2 young kids, were eliminated in an awful roadway mishap after a truck supposedly ran over a motorbike on which they were taking a trip in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Sunday. The male’s partner and another kid have actually sustained severe injuries in the occurrence.

Check out: Around 15 individuals pass away every day due to roadway incidents: Odisha Minister

The deadly mishap took place near Deobharandi in Raighar block on State Highway 40. The 3 deceased were determined as Babulal Gond and his boys, Pradeep (6) and Tushar (3 ), who passed away on the area. Babulal’s better half and their 10-year-old child sustained serious injuries, and their condition is stated to be important now.

According to initial info, the household of 5 was taking a trip on a motorbike when a truck heading from Raighar towards Kundei apparently struck the two-wheeler. The effect triggered the bike to get caught underneath the truck, which supposedly dragged it for a substantial range.

They were at first moved to Hatabharandi Community Health Centre before being described Umarkote Sub-Divisional Hospital for innovative treatment.

One being notified by some residents, the cops reached the area not long after the mishap and released a comprehensive examination into the event. The truck chauffeur has actually been apprehended for questioning, while the harmed bike has actually been taken as part of the probe.

No remarks were gotten from the regional authorities in this regard.

The event activated stress in the location as regional homeowners collected at the mishap website. Authorities are examining the situations resulting in the deadly crash and are anticipated to start additional legal action based upon the findings.

Worth pointing out, occurrences of roadway accidents are on the increase in Odisha. In the last 10 years, roadway accident-related cases in the State have actually reached 1,13,325. In 2024, as numerous as 12,375 cases were signed up, with 6,483 deaths reported.

In 2025, 12,782 cases were signed up, while 6,483 individuals lost their lives. Over the previous years, 53,451 individuals have actually passed away in Odisha in roadway mishaps. A minimum of 55,783 individuals continual major injuries, and 45,146 individuals suffered small injuries.

This info was offered by the Chief Minister in a written reply to a concern by MLA Bibhuti Bhushan Balabantaray in the Legislative Assembly on March 9 this year.

Documented By: Santosh Satpathy