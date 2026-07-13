CRPF Jawan passes away by suicide: Wife apprehended over adulterous affair with another Jawan

Odisha: The examination likewise exposed claims that the female was associated with an adulterous relationship with another CRPF jawan.

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100x0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/2025/09/26/2025-09-26t140800004z-flagwe-2025-09-26-19-38-01.jpg " alt ="author-image">

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/07/12/crpf-jawan-dies-by-suicide-wife-arrested-over-extramarital-affair-with-another-jawan-2026-07-12-21-36-33.jpg" alt ="CRPF Jawan dies by suicide: Wife arrested over extramarital affair with another Jawan"> CRPF Jawan passes away by suicide: Wife jailed over adulterous affair with another Jawan Photograph: (OTV)

A CRPF jawan from Baliguda in Kandhamal district, Ashok Kumar Behera, passed away by suicide, and in a considerable advancement in the event, cops have actually detained his spouse on charges of apparently abetting his death. Following her arrest, she was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

According to the authorities, Ashok Kumar Behera had actually been dealing with extended marital discord with his other half. Private investigators stated the relationship in between the couple had actually weakened gradually, resulting in regular conflicts. Cops even more mentioned that the implicated had actually lodged more than 5 problems versus her partner and his household at various times, which private investigators taken a look at throughout the course of the probe.

The examination likewise exposed accusations that the female was associated with an adulterous relationship with another CRPF jawan. Authorities think these scenarios had actually left Ashok under extreme psychological tension. On July 7, Ashok presumably took in toxin and was hurried to a medical facility, where he later on surrendered throughout treatment.

After Ashok’s death, his household lodged a problem implicating his other half of driving him to take the severe action. Performing on the problem, Baliguda Police released a comprehensive examination. Throughout the probe, private investigators declared to have actually collected proof showing that the implicated had actually supposedly abetted Ashok’s suicide. Based upon the findings, cops jailed her and consequently sent her to prison after due legal treatments.

The Baliguda SDPO stated the examination is still in progress and exposed that another person is likewise presumed to have actually been included in the case. Cops are continuing their probe to establish the precise series of occasions and figure out the function of all those presumably linked to the event.

Additional legal action will be taken based upon the result of the continuous examination.