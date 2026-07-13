Lucknow: LLB trainee, NEET candidate amongst 9 kept in China-linked cyber racket

An LLB trainee, a NEET candidate, shipment executives and other boys were amongst 9 individuals jailed after Lucknow cops apparently discovered a global cash laundering network that routed cyber scams profits through cryptocurrency to digital wallets apparently managed by foreign, mostly Chinese, cyber operators. The development came throughout confirmation of suspicious checking account under Operation CY-VAJRA, a statewide project targeted at taking apart cyber scams networks. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="LLB student, NEET aspirant, delivery staff among nine arrested (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/12/400x225/LLB-student--NEET-aspirant--delivery-staff-among-n_1783873654868.jpeg"alt ="LLB student, NEET aspirant, delivery staff among nine arrested (Sourced)"title ="LLB student, NEET aspirant, delivery staff among nine arrested (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> LLB trainee, NEET candidate, shipment personnel amongst 9 jailed (Sourced)

The 9 declared members of the distribute were jailed throughout joint raids by the Crime Branch, cyber cell and Madiaon cops, deputy commissioner of authorities(North)Gopal Krishan Choudhary stated on Sunday.

Cops declared that the implicated hired economically susceptible individuals to open savings account in exchange for cash and took control of their ATM cards, passbooks, cheque books and electronic banking qualifications. These “mule accounts” were utilized to get cash siphoned off through cyber scams before it was either withdrawn or transformed into USDT (Tether) and moved to digital wallets supposedly run by Chinese cyber wrongdoers.

Private investigators presume the implicated made commissions on every effective transfer, functioning as monetary carriers for abroad cyber scams distributes.

The probe started after cops apprehended Mohammad Shahrukh near Keshav Nagar while validating suspicious accounts. His interrogation supposedly led private investigators to a hideout near IIM Road, where 8 more implicated were apprehended.

Cops recuperated 50 ATM and charge card, cheque books, passbooks, an iPad, a tablet, 53,100 in money and 2 lorries apparently utilized by the group.

Authorities stated forensic assessment of the taken electronic gadgets and Telegram chats is underway to determine the foreign wallet holders, trace cryptocurrency deals and develop the interstate and global links of the supposed network.

The apprehended consist of Mohammad Shahrukh (20 ), a furnishings employee; Mahfooz Khan (19 ), a shipment executive; Syed Abdullah (22 ), an LLB trainee; Mohammad Basar (21 ), a shipment platform employee; Mohammad Ruban (21 ), a painter; Shabir (27 ), a NEET candidate; Sikandar (21 ), Farhan (26) and Tufail, all trainees. Authorities stated the implicated supposedly worked as part of the cyber cash laundering network.