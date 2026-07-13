Youth ‘cooped, tortured for 3 days’ in Berhampur for declining to drive ganja-laden car

A Berhampur youth declared he was abducted and tortured for 3 days after declining to drive a ganja-laden car. Authorities have actually apprehended the primary implicated after a viral attack video emerged, while the examination continues.



Screengrab of viral video revealing the harsh attack Photograph: (Photo courtesy: Social media)

A troubling case of supposed kidnapping and harsh attack emerged in Odisha’s Berhampur city of Ganjam district, where a youth declared that he was cooped and tortured for 3 days after rejecting to drive a lorry supposedly bring marijuana, authorities sources stated on Sunday.

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The event emerged after a troubling video of the attack went viral on social networks, triggering cops action.

According to the problem, the victim, recognized as Prashant Das of Berhampur Sadar Police Station location, was supposedly asked by a group of youths to transfer an automobile packed with marijuana. He declared he declined to take part in the prohibited activity, following which he was apparently abducted and restricted in a locked space.

Throughout the captivity, Prashant declared that he was consistently attacked, threatened with a gun, and later on discarded in a hurt condition.

After getting medical treatment, Prashant launched a video message declaring his life was under risk and interested the President, the Prime Minister, the Director General of Police, and human rights organisations for justice.

The victim’s household even more declared that he was denied of food and water throughout the three-day confinement and threatened with alarming repercussions if he divulged the event.

Based upon a composed grievance and the viral video, Berhampur Sadar Police signed up a case and detained the primary implicated, determined as Arup. The examination is continuing to trace other individuals apparently included.

The occurrence has actually restored issues over increasing criminal activities and declared gang violence in Berhampur, with homeowners requiring speedy action versus all those accountable.

“Thinking about that occurrence makes me feel frightened. I simply wish to get justice. The youths whipped me a lot that they left me practically dead. They stated, ‘He may pass away; let’s toss him away’. Stating so, they left me, and I gradually got up from there and returned,” Prashant stated while telling his horrendous predicament.