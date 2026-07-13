Ramayana trailer launch triggers craze: Rumours mean a double surprise on July 24

The buzz around Ramayana has actually heightened after the makers validated a July 24 trailer launch, with rumours meaning 2 different trailers and a 3.5-minute runtime.



Ramayana Photograph:(Instagram/Namit Malhotra)

The enjoyment surrounding Ramayana has actually reached fever pitch. Since the makers formally revealed that the much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus will be revealed on July 24, social networks has actually been buzzing with speculation. Fans are excitedly counting down the days to witness Ranbir Kapoor enter the function of Lord Rama, Yash change into the powerful Ravana, and Sunny Deol bring Lord Hanuman to life on the cinema.

Should Check: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s magnum opus to reveal its trailer worldwide on July 24

The outstanding cast, paired with the movie’s enormous scale, has actually made Ramayana among the most expected Indian releases in current memory.

Rumours of Two Separate Trailers Gain Momentum

Contributing to the craze are fresh rumours recommending that the makers are preparing to launch not one, however 2 variations of the trailer. According to online chatter, one cut is apparently being gotten ready for Indian audiences, while another variation might accommodate the movie’s global rollout.

< blockquote data-embed-created="2026-07-12T17:15:35Z" data-embed-theme ="dark"> 2 trailers launching

by u/Rude _ Awareness_3101 in RamayanaTheFilm

Numerous fan pages have actually likewise declared that the primary trailer will have a runtime of around 3 minutes and thirty seconds. It is crucial to keep in mind that the production group has not formally validated these claims.

< blockquote data-dnt ="true" data-theme ="dark">— Ramayana: The Epic (@RamayanaMovieHQ) July 9, 2026

Currently, the just validated statement is that the trailer will premiere worldwide on July 24. Reports suggest that the launch becomes part of the movie’s enthusiastic around the world marketing project, that includes a display at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

A Global Vision Backed by Years of Preparation

The installing anticipation is barely unexpected. Manufacturer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have actually consistently placed Ramayana as an international cinematic occasion. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Associated Story: Ramayana: The story behind Nitesh Tiwari’s 10-year effort to study ancient Shastras and bring the impressive to life

Current reports likewise exposed that Tiwari invested more than a years investigating bibles and seeking advice from scholars throughout the pre-production procedure, highlighting the scale and aspiration behind the task.

With the trailer launch date now locked, audiences can just wait to see whether the rumours of a double expose and a 3-minute-30-second phenomenon end up being real.