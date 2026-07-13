5 RPF males suspended for dragging train authorities at Agra Cantt station

5 workers of the Railway Protection Force, consisting of an inspector incharge, were suspended for presumably dragging and attacking the deputy station superintendent at Uttar Pradesh’s Agra Cantt train station on Sunday. A video supposedly revealing train authorities Narendra Chahar being dragged has actually likewise gone viral on social networks. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The dispute arose between the deputy station superintendent and RPF personnel over the stopping of Hirakund Exp. (For Representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/12/400x225/The-dispute-arose-between-the-deputy-station-super_1783869453932.jpeg"alt ="The dispute arose between the deputy station superintendent and RPF personnel over the stopping of Hirakund Exp. (For Representation)"title ="The dispute arose between the deputy station superintendent and RPF personnel over the stopping of Hirakund Exp. (For Representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The conflict developed in between the deputy station superintendent and RPF workers over the stopping of Hirakund Exp. (For Representation)

Validating it, Sanjay Gautam, public relations officer (PRO) for NCR’s Agra department, stated a 3 member committee has actually likewise been made up to penetrate the matter.

“Action has actually been taken versus Surendra Chaudhary, incharge, Agra Cantt station, assistant S-I Meghraj Meena, assistant S-I Balkishan and RPF constables Jitendra and Badan Singh,” he included. Gautam stated even more action will be taken based upon the report of the questions.

“The conflict emerged in between the deputy station superintendent and RPF workers over the stopping of Hirakund Express at Agra Cantt train station on Sunday after a female traveler missed out on boarding a moving train,” he stated.

As the eye witnesses, the event happened when Hirakund Express reached platform no. 1 of Agra Cantt station. A lady traveler from Ludhiana came down to buy some products from an outlet at the platform however the train started moving before she might board it once again.

The desperate lady asked for the deputy station superintendent to get the train stopped. Chahar extended assistance and sent out a message to the train guard. The RPF workers at the platform misinterpreted it as a matter of chain pulling although the train authorities attempted to clarify the scenario however to no get.