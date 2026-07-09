GMG Board Approves Capital for Engineering of Factory for Graphene Factories

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.(TSXV: GMG) (“GMG” or the “Company”is pleased to reveal that its Board of Directors has actually authorized AU$ 1.2 million in capital investment for the next phase of comprehensive style, engineering and long-lead procurement for its next-generation graphene factory. The plant will modularise GMG’s just recently commissioned Gen 2.0 Plant and support the advancement of a “Factory for Graphene Factories.”

These capital funds will support expediency level style, engineering and long-lead procurement for GMG’s “Fulcrum” Center. Figure 1 reveals an educational picture of the prepared center, which will be found in GMG’s freshly rented storage facility in Richlands, near the existing GMG “Boundary” Center (HQ).

Figure 1.0 GMG Fulcrum Gen 2.1 Technology (Image for Informational Purposes Only)

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The GMG Fulcrum Facility will consist of a location for putting together Graphene Modular Production Units (MPU’s) and a different operating location for approximately 5 different Graphene MPU’s, “Technology Gen 2.1 Plant”each with an approximated capability of approximately 20 tonnes per year.

As soon as completely finished and optimised, the Fulcrum Facility is anticipated to have yearly production capability of as much as 100 tonnes of graphene. It is likewise anticipated to be mainly self-powered through standalone energy generation utilizing eco-friendly sources, an energy storage system and hydrogen-enriched gas provided by tail gas power generation. The center is likewise anticipated to put together and commission as much as 12 extra MPU’s per year, comparable to an additional 240 tonnes of yearly graphene production capability.

The GMG Fulcrum Facility is anticipated to take a number of years to finish, with financing and functional preparedness to be phased and based on separate Board approvals and news release. GMG is likewise optimising the Gen 2.0 Plant for graphene quality, production rate, graphene packaging, and self-power generation, with these components not anticipated to be finished up until completion of 2026.

In the meantime, GMG is advancing website choice and regional, state and federal government approvals research studies of finding a graphene production center in both USA and Canada. The expectation is for the Graphene MPU’s to be put together and commissioned in the Fulcrum Facility and after that moved to the website in North America for operations and graphene production together with any liquid graphene production and packaging center.

“Advancing to the engineering and long-lead procurement phase for our Fulcrum Facility is a pivotal step in GMG’s scale-up strategy,” stated Craig Nicol, Managing Director and CEO of GMG. “With our Gen 2.0 Plant now commissioned, we are applying those learnings to design a modular, repeatable production system that can be deployed globally. The Fulcrum Facility is intended to become the hub for assembling and commissioning Graphene MPUs, enabling us to accelerate capacity growth while maintaining quality and cost discipline. At the same time, we are progressing optimisation of our existing operations and preparing for expansion into North America, positioning GMG to meet increasing demand across our energy savings and energy storage product lines.”

“The Board’s approval of this capital reflects confidence in GMG’s modular manufacturing approach and long-term growth pathway,” stated Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Director of GMG. “The Fulcrum Facility is designed not only to expand production capacity, but also to demonstrate a scalable model for deploying graphene manufacturing internationally. By combining modular production, efficient capital deployment, and increasingly self-powered energy systems, GMG is building a platform that can support disciplined expansion into key global markets. We believe this approach strengthens our ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders.”

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology business which establishes, makes and offers energy conserving and energy storage services, made it possible for by graphene produced through in home production procedure. GMG utilizes its own exclusive production procedure to break down gas (i.e. methane) into its natural components, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some recurring hydrocarbon gases. This procedure produces high quality, low expense, scalable, ‘tuneable’ and low/no impurity graphene ideal for usage in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company’s present focus is to de-risk and establish business scale-up abilities, and safe and secure market applications. In the energy cost savings sector, GMG has actually at first concentrated on graphene boosted heating, ventilation and a/c (“HVAC-R”finishing (or energy-saving finish) which is now being marketed into other applications consisting of electronic heat sinks, commercial procedure plants and information centres. Another item GMG has actually established is the graphene lube additive concentrated on conserving liquid fuels at first for diesel motor.

In the energy storage sector, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial backing from the Australian Government to advance R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries (“G+AI Batteries”. GMG has actually likewise established a graphene additive slurry that is focused on enhancing the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG’s 4 important organization goals are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production procedures Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Establish Next-Generation Battery Establish Supply Chain, Partners & & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is specified in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept obligation for the adequacy or precision of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release consists of specific declarations and details that might make up positive info within the significance of relevant Canadian securities laws. Positive declarations associate with future occasions or future efficiency and show the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company relating to future occasions. Typically, positive declarations and details can be determined by the usage of positive terms such as “intends” “expects” “anticipates” “plans” “estimates” or “believes”or variations of such words and expressions, or declarations that particular actions, occasions or outcomes “may” “could” “should” “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” take place. These declarations, described herein as “forward-looking statements”are not historic realities and are made since the date of this press release.

Positive declarations in this press release consist of, without constraint, declarations relating to: the Company’s expectations associating with the style, engineering, building and construction, commissioning, ramp-up, modularisation and optimisation of the Gen 2.0 Plant, Fulcrum Facility and any associated and Graphene Modular Production Units; anticipated capital requirements and timing for each stage of the Fulcrum Facility and associated tasks; prepared for graphene production capabilities (consisting of anticipated yearly tonnage of graphene from the Fulcrum Facility and any released Modular Production Units); the level to which the Fulcrum Facility and other plants will be mostly self-powered from standalone energy generation, energy storage systems and hydrogen-enriched gas; the Company’s strategies and timelines for website choice, allowing and approvals for graphene production centers in the USA and Canada; expectations relating to the assembly, commissioning and moving of Graphene Modular Production Units to North American websites; the Company’s expectations concerning market need and commercialisation of GMG’s items (consisting of finishings, lubes, battery products and other graphene-enabled items); GMG’s intents to establish industrial scale-up abilities, GMG’s focus in the energy cost savings section, GMG’s intents for making use of graphene lube additive on conserving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of G+AI Batteries, GMG’s capability to enhance the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries and the Company’s 4 crucial organization goals.

Such positive declarations are based upon a variety of presumptions of management, consisting of, without restriction: that the Company’s functional and tactical development will continue broadly as prepared; that the Gen 2.0 plants, Fulcrum Facility and associated Modular Production Units will be developed, crafted, built, commissioned and increase significantly on time and on spending plan; that the innovation released at the Fulcrum Facility and in Modular Production Units will carry out as anticipated at scale; that adequate client need will establish for graphene and graphene-enabled items at the production levels pondered; that needed regional, state, federal and ecological approvals and allows in Australia, the USA and Canada will be gotten on appropriate terms and timelines; that the Company’s money position, access to capital and service principles will stay encouraging of its development strategies; that future monetary efficiency will enhance in line with management’s expectations; which relevant accounting and regulative structures will stay broadly constant with present treatment.

In addition, positive info includes a range of recognized and unidentified dangers, unpredictabilities and other aspects which might trigger the real strategies, objectives, activities, outcomes, efficiency or accomplishments of GMG to be materially various from any future strategies, objectives, activities, outcomes, efficiency or accomplishments revealed or indicated by such positive declarations. Such threats consist of, without restriction: general financial conditions and capital market volatility; building, cost-overrun, innovation, scale-up and ramp-up threats connected with the Gen 2.0 Plant, Fulcrum Facility, Gen 2.1 Plants and Modular Production Units; the threat that needed approvals and authorizations are not gotten, are postponed or are gotten on terms that are not appropriate to the Company; technical de-risking and market approval dangers for the Company’s items and options; the intro of contending innovations or items; ecological and regulative requirements; negative forex motions; political and geopolitical instability and disputes that might impact supply chains, markets or regulative environments; the Company’s capability to draw in and maintain proficient workers; unanticipated advancement, production and functional difficulties; unexpected expenses; and the danger elements set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s yearly details kind dated November 4, 2025 readily available for evaluation on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management of the Company has actually tried to determine essential aspects that might trigger real outcomes to vary materially from those included in positive declarations or positive details, there might be other aspects that trigger results not to be as prepared for, approximated or meant. There can be no guarantee that such declarations will show to be precise, as real outcomes and future occasions might vary materially from those expected in such declarations. Appropriately, readers need to not position excessive reliance on positive declarations and positive details. Readers are warned that reliance on such info might not be suitable for other functions. The Company does not carry out to upgrade any positive declaration, positive details or monetary outlook that is included by recommendation herein, other than as needed by suitable securities laws.

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Subject: Press release summary