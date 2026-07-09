Debate rages as Egypt allege VAR inconsistency favouring Argentina

What should have been hailed as the match of the World Cup has instead, for many, left a bad taste in the mouth with Egypt insisting they were unfairly eliminated from the last 16 on Tuesday. Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after winning the World Cup Round of 16 match against Egypt. (AFP)

Argentina came from behind to score three goals in 13 minutes to defeat Egypt 3-2 and reach the World Cup quarter-finals but post-match talk has been eclipsed by a fierce debate over the consistency of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The defending champions were heading for a shock exit after Yasser Ibrahim gave Egypt the lead before Mostafa Ziko thought he had doubled the advantage. That goal, however, was overturned following a lengthy VAR review with officials ruling that Marwan Attia had slightly stepped on Lisandro Martinez at the start of the move. Ziko, however, ensured a two-goal cushion for Egypt by scoring soon after, but Argentina mounted a dramatic late comeback through Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez to secure a place in the last eight.

The biggest controversy came in the closing stages. Egypt believed Fernandez’s winner should have been disallowed because Alexis Mac Allister appeared to pull Hamdy Fathy’s shirt in the build-up. Unlike the earlier review that disallowed Ziko’s goal, the incident did not result in an on-field review by the referee, fuelling accusations that similar situations had not been subjected to the same level of scrutiny.

“I do not want to put it nicely and talk about hard luck. We have been cheated unfairly today, we have suffered injustice,” Egypt coach Hossam Hassan was quoted as saying. “We haven’t seen respect or fair play. A penalty was ruled out (because of an alleged foul on Mo Salah just seconds before Argentina’s winner), wasn’t even checked by VAR. A second goal was remarkably disallowed. There has not even been a VAR check when we have all seen the image of the (shirt) being pulled back.”

The Egyptian football federation released a statement on Wednesday, stating that its president Hany Aburida had “filed a complaint with FIFA, demanding an investigation into the French referee Francois Letexier… after the serious refereeing mistakes committed by the team of referees and double standards, which caused the Egypt team to lose the match and leave the World Cup.”