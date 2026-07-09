Hong Kong – Suspected leak of leachate from WENT Landfill

Suspected leak of leachate from WENT Landfill ************************************************

A representative for the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) made the following statement today (July 8) concerning an occurrence of believed leak of leachate from garbage dump.

At around 2.30 pm today, the EPD discovered that there was presumed leak of leachate at one of the stormwater outfalls at the West New Territories (WENT) Landfill. The stormwater outfall links to Tai Shui Hang beside the land fill. Based upon existing evaluations, the majority of the leachate has actually been obstructed by a silt drape frequently set up at the stormwater outfall, so the quantity of leachate dripped to Tai Shui Hang has actually been restricted.

The EPD has actually gathered water samples at the place worried for screening. Initial examination exposed that the liquified oxygen and the pH levels in the water samples are typical, without any indications that there is a substantial influence on the water quality and ecology in Tai Shui Hang and the Deep Bay. The EPD will carry out more screening and act on the matter.

The specialist of the EPD’s WENT Landfill has actually taken a series of follow-up steps, consisting of:

Setting up tankers to eliminate leachate from the stormwater outfall and Tai Shui Hang;

Organizing a diversion upstream of the stormwater outfall to obstruct the water source from going into the outfall; and

Organizing extra procedures, consisting of putting sandbags and including additional silt drapes, to additional obstruct the believed leak of leachate.

The EPD will continue to carefully keep track of the scenario and make every effort to eliminate the leachate to avoid constant leak to Tai Shui Hang. The EPD will likewise deal with the garbage dump professional to examine the reason for the occurrence so regarding take additional procedures to take on the issue at source.