Hong Kong – Selection finished for 5th associate of School Nominations Direct Admission Scheme

Choice finished for 5th associate of School Nominations Direct Admission Scheme **********************************************************************************

The Education Bureau (EDB) today (July 9) revealed the conclusion of the choice procedure for the 5th associate of the School Nominations Direct Admission Scheme (SNDAS).

An overall of 847 legitimate SNDAS elections were gotten from 433 secondary schools for the 5th mate. In the previous couple of months, the 8 University Grants Committee (UGC)-moneyed universities taking part in the Scheme performed interviews with the chosen trainees and thoroughly considered their private benefits. Direct admission deals were ultimately released to 325 candidates prior to the release of the 2026 Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) Examination results, of which 319 trainees accepted the deals and will start research study on their selected UGC-funded undergraduate programs in September 2026. A breakdown on the deals accepted by trainees in numerous disciplines of research study is offered in the Annex.

To promote a culture of diverse quality, the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau has actually released the Multi-talent Development Scholarship (MDS) in the 2025/26 scholastic year, moneyed by the Board of Management of the Chinese Permanent Cemeteries, for admittees of the SNDAS showing exceptional accomplishments in arts, sports and/or social work on top of the company provides made under the SNDAS.

Amongst the trainees being officially confessed to their particular universities under the SNDAS, each of the 8 UGC-funded universities will be welcomed to choose SNDAS admittees showing an impressive efficiency in arts, sports and/or social work for granting scholarships in addition to the company uses made. The quotas of scholarship elections will be dispersed proportionally having regard to the variety of trainees confessed to each university by the SNDAS. Each recipient, exempt to ways screening, will be given a scholarship of $10,000 each year throughout his/her four-year tuition duration. Universities will delight in the autonomy to choose and choose recipients for the MDS.

The 6th associate of the SNDAS will be open for applications by Secondary Six trainees taking the 2027 HKDSE Examinations and starting their undergraduate research studies in September 2027. Application information will be revealed in due course.

The SNDAS was presented in 2021 as part of the EDB’s reaction to the suggestions made by the Task Force on Review of School Curriculum, that included improving versatility in university admissions. The 8 UGC-funded universities designated over 300 openly financed undergraduate programs for the 5th mate of the SNDAS and set admission requirements that are not based upon HKDSE Examination results for specific programs.