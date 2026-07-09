Hong Kong – Fighting in public location case in Aberdeen reclassified as murder

Battling in public location case in Aberdeen reclassified as murder ****************************************************************

Authorities reclassified a battling in a public location case took place in Aberdeen on July 7 as murder.

At 10.31 pm on July 7, Police got a report that 2 females were combating at a public light bus stop near Wah Chui House, Wah Fu (II) Estate.

Policeman sped to the scene and discovered a 53-year-old female resting on the ground. Sustaining head injuries, she was hurried to Queen Mary Hospital in unconscious state and was accredited dead at 11.22 pm on the very same day.

Preliminary examination exposed that the deceased had a disagreement with a 50-year-old female which they pressed each other, throughout which the deceased was presumed to have actually been pressed to the ground. After examination, Police jailed the 50-year-old lady for murder in Aberdeen on the exact same day. She is being apprehended for additional queries.

Post-mortem assessment will be carried out later on to establish the cause of death of the deceased.

Active examination by the District Crime Squad of Western District is underway. Anybody who saw the event or has any info to deal is advised to call the examining officers on 3660 6659.