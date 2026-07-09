Phoenitron Enters Intelligent Fire Protection Sector through CyberMirage’s Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement

Phoenitron Holdings Limited (“Phoenitron” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 8066) is happy to reveal that CyberMirage (HK) Limited (“CyberMirage”), an entirely owned subsidiary of the Company, has actually just recently participated in a five-year structure arrangement (the “Framework Agreement”) for cooperation on voice expert system (“AI”) innovation with Zhiyang Xintong Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zhiyang Xintong”; NEEQ: 831369). The 2 celebrations will team up carefully on smart fire defense service system jobs, both locally and overseas. This marks the Group’s main entry into the vertical smart fire defense sector with its voice AI company, and represents another crucial turning point in its innovation commercialization roadmap.

With a view to long-lasting tactical cooperation, the 2 celebrations have actually recognized the smart fire security sector as the beginning point for this cooperation. Moving forward, they will collectively check out the marketplace and participate in varied, long-lasting collective tasks. Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, Zhiyang Xintong will serve as the primary specialist of the smart fire defense service system jobs and be completely accountable for task bidding and tendering, while CyberMirage will supply expert voice AI technical assistance to Zhiyang Xintong throughout the tendering procedure. Upon the effective award of any such task, CyberMirage will be engaged as a subcontractor to carry out the technical advancement and associated services of the voice AI innovation system. The particular rights and responsibilities will go through the official contract(s) and task files to be signed by both celebrations consequently. Following the conclusion of job execution, CyberMirage will continue to supply system upkeep and iterative upkeep services to guarantee effective and steady operation of the tasks in the subsequent functional stage. The 2 celebrations are now actively moving on with the preparation and launch of the very first pilot job.

Voice interaction is main to fire emergency situation command and on-site dispatch operations. The application of AI not just considerably enhances functional effectiveness and emergency situation action speed, however likewise provides both business and social worth. The finalizing of the Framework Agreement confirms the applicability of CyberMirage’s voice AI services in professional-grade circumstances and develops benchmark tasks and useful proficiency for future organization growth in the B2B and B2G sectors. It likewise widens the Group’s voice AI organization scope, driving the extensive implementation of exclusive innovations into vertical expert fields, in line with the Group’s long-lasting technique of deepening AI change.

As the core provider of the Group’s voice AI organization, CyberMirage concentrates on the R&D and commercialization of voice AI innovation, and has actually made constant developments in core innovations and market growth in the last few years. In regards to information possessions, it has the market’s very first “psychological voice database”. The Group’s formerly released worldwide “Echo Ecosystem” technique develops a decentralized voice information network through a gamified collection system, forming a total closed-loop worth chain consisting of “user involvement– information processing– trading and exchange– commercial empowerment”. Concerning innovation patents, its nationwide creation patent application for AI voice algorithms has actually gotten initial approval, representing main acknowledgment of its core abilities. Presently, the Group is speeding up the commercialization of its patents, targeting massive personalized orders to actively take long-lasting development chances.

About Phoenitron Holdings Limited

The objective of Phoenitron Holdings Limited is to supply investors with an optimal stream of constant earnings and gains by finest leveraging the Company’s access to capital and special financial investment chances. Phoenitron is consisted of 6 main company sections, consisting of smartcard production services, e-commerce, expert system, monetary consulting, recycled resources financial investment and media and home entertainment financial investments. Its primary activities are the production and sale of clever cards, arrangement of personalized clever card application systems, operation of personal domain e-commerce platform, AI speech innovation information services, arrangement of monetary and management consultancy services, sale and trading of scrap metals, and financial investment in the media and show business. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Company has main holdings and financial investment throughout Greater China.

About CyberMirage (HK) Limited

CyberMirage (HK) Limited is a completely owned subsidiary of Phoenitron Holdings Limited, concentrating on the R&D and application of voice AI innovation. It is dedicated to constructing a full-chain voice AI service from information collection and processing to industrial application through an ingenious environment design, supporting the advancement of the international smart voice market.



Subject: Press release summary