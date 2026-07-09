China-France Cultural Dialogue Highlights Research on the Overseas Dissemination of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China V

PARIS, July 8, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –On April 17, the 2026 “Encounter China” Discussion on Civilization Exchange was held at the China Cultural Center in Paris, uniting scientists, scholars and cultural agents from China and France to go over chances for reinforcing cross-cultural interaction. Throughout the occasion, the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS) and Les Amis de Wu Jianmin provided the findings of a joint research study report taking a look at the dissemination and reception of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China V amongst French cultural neighborhoods.

The report evaluated how the book has actually been presented and talked about in France, with a concentrate on cultural interaction, scholastic exchanges and viewpoints from French cultural agents. More than 50 specialists and scholars took part in conversations on the report, checking out subjects consisting of cultural discussion in between China and France, the function of innovation in global interaction, and future chances for good understanding in between various cultural neighborhoods.

Throughout the occasion, ACCWS supplied a summary of the book’s structure, publication background and global circulation. According to the company, Xi Jinping: The Governance of China V provides conversations on China’s governance practices, social advancement methods and policy factors to consider, providing abroad readers a viewpoint on modern China’s advancement and change.

Les Amis de Wu Jianmin presented the research study scope and crucial observations of the report. According to the findings, individuals took a look at subjects connected to cultural advancement, technological development and emerging kinds of performance, with specific attention to how these problems converge with international conversations on expert system, imagination and cultural exchange.

The report highlighted that China-France cultural exchanges have actually established through long-lasting scholastic, creative and people-to-people interactions. It likewise analyzed how emerging innovations, especially expert system, might develop brand-new chances for global interaction by enhancing availability, broadening digital cultural exchanges and lowering language barriers.

Scientist taking part in the discussion went over how fast technological development is improving cultural production and interaction. They kept in mind that while expert system can supply brand-new tools for translation, material development and cross-border interaction, human imagination, multiculturalism and specific point of views stay essential components in forming significant cultural exchanges.

The occasion likewise checked out possible locations for future cooperation in between Chinese and French cultural neighborhoods, consisting of making use of digital innovations to broaden cultural engagement, the advancement of brand-new methods integrating innovation and cultural development, and the expedition of more reliable channels for global discussion.

The 2026 “Encounter China” Discussion on Civilization Exchange offered a platform for scholars and cultural agents from both nations to exchange views on cultural interaction, technological advancement and global cooperation. Organizers stated future conversations will continue to concentrate on enhancing scholastic exchanges and checking out brand-new chances for shared knowing in between China and France.

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