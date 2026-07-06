OPEC+ tipped to raise quotas once again as Middle East soothes

Agencies

(Representational image)

7 OPEC+members are most likely to raise oil production quotas on Sunday as Gulf nations are reeling from the Middle East war, experts informed AFP.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and 5 other members of the bigger Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) are fulfilling online on Sunday to talk about quotas for August.

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OPEC+ will likely continue “to unwind the production cuts at the same pace like in the previous months”stated Giovanni Staunovo, a product expert at the Swiss bank UBS, anticipating a boost of 188,000 barrels each day.

“But for now, production is probably still below the group’s targets,” Staunovo informed AFP.

Gulf nations needed to cut output after the near-paralysis of the Strait of Hormuz managed by Iran throughout the war in the Middle East, which obstructed their oil exports for a number of months.

In between the very first quarter of 2026 and May, combined production by Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait– 3 of the 7 nations raising their quotas– fell by some 6 million barrels daily, OPEC information have actually revealed.

On June 17, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding, devoting themselves to getting rid of challenges to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz for the period of talks following the signature.

Lengthy reboot

Ever since, ship transportation in the area has actually revealed indications of healing, and oil rates have actually dropped greatly to levels similar to those seen before the war in anticipation of a progressive go back to typical.

Oil materials through this shipping lane might currently have actually gone beyond 10 million barrels a day, according to a United States main estimated by the Bloomberg firm.

The oil presently leaving the strait has up to now been kept on tankers or in storage centers, stated Saxo Bank expert Ole Hansen, including that “shut-in production takes time to restart”

“Assuming shipping continues to normalise, July will show an improvement with August probably being the month where the pickup accelerates,” he informed AFP.

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Cohesion at stake

“For next year, everybody is anticipating a surplus,” Jorge Leon, an expert at Rystad Energy, informed AFP.

Reconstructing the stocks that nations tapped throughout the dispute must assist soak up the circulations initially, however manufacturers might deal with a strong down pressure on costs later.

And OPEC+, currently compromised by the departure of the United Arab Emirates from the group in May, will need to handle moving rates while members will promote production boosts.

Iraq, in specific, has actually asked the cartel to raise production quotas to offset the deficiency it sustained throughout the war in the Middle East, the Iraqi Oil Ministry stated in late June.

Hansen stated the requirement for a greater quota “is not imminent” as production volumes are still far from their pre-conflict levels.

“Iraq’s request may become part of the 2027 capacity review, where production baselines will be examined,” he included.

At the end of the year, the OPEC+ is certainly due to reassess members’ quotas based upon their capability to produce more, which might end up being a tough problem.