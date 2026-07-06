Orange Alert Issued as Rain Brings Relief to Delhi, Flight Operations Affected at IGI Airport|Image: X

New Delhi: Delhi experienced light drizzle and overcast skies on Sunday, bringing remedy for the dominating damp weather condition as the IMD provided an orange alert for the nationwide capital.

The abrupt weather condition modification interrupted flight operations at IGI Airport, triggering authorities to provide an advisory for travelers.

In its advisory, the airport stated flight services had actually been affected due to severe weather condition and prompted guests to examine the most recent flight status with their particular airline companies before heading to the airport.

Even more, guests were encouraged to utilize the Delhi Metro rather of personal lorries, alerting that rush hour and waterlogging on city roadways might result in hold-ups in reaching the airport.

The Delhi Airport likewise specified its on-ground groups were dealing with all stakeholders to reduce disturbances and make sure a smooth traveler experience.

Orange Alert Issued for Delhi

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has actually released an Orange Alert for the nationwide capital, forecasting moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

According to the IMD, a cloud mass moving from Bulandshahr and Greater Noida towards Delhi is anticipated to bring moderate rains, with wind speeds most likely to variety in between 40 kmph and 60 kmph.

Authorities have actually encouraged homeowners to prevent unneeded travel and stay inside your home throughout durations of extreme weather condition activity.

Monsoon to Remain Active Across North and Central India

The IMD likewise stated monsoon activity is anticipated to stay energetic over the coming days due to a well-marked low-pressure location over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

The weather condition company has actually anticipated extensive rains throughout big parts of the nation, with main India most likely to get heavy showers over the next 4 to 5 days.