Satanic Force Slayer Infinity Castle OTT release in India: When and where to view the anime film online

After an effective theatrical run, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba– The Movie: Infinity Castle is lastly heading to OTT platforms. The makers have actually verified that the very first movie in the extremely expected last trilogy will start streaming on July 28, 2026 throughout numerous platforms.

Satanic Force Slayer Infinity Castle OTT release date

Fans can stream Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba– The Movie: Infinity Castle from July 28, 2026 on Crunchyroll worldwide. The movie will likewise be readily available on Netflix throughout a number of Asian nations, omitting Japan, Mainland China, and India.

For audiences in India, the motion picture is anticipated to be readily available on Crunchyroll from July 28. It is likewise offered for pre-order on Amazon Prime Video, although the digital purchase schedule might differ by area.

The statement was made throughout Anime Expo 2026, with Crunchyroll verifying that fans can relive the impressive fights from July 28.

What is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle about?

Based Upon Koyoharu Gotouge’s successful manga, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba– The Movie: Infinity Castle adjusts the popular Infinity Castle Arc, marking the start of the franchise’s last trilogy.

The story follows Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps after they are pulled into the mystical Infinity Castle by the effective devil Muzan Kibutsuji. Inside the ever-changing fortress, Tanjiro and the Hashira face strong fights versus the Upper Rank satanic forces as they get ready for the definitive face-off that will identify the fate of humankind.

The movie integrates high-stakes action, psychological storytelling and spectacular animation as Tanjiro, Nezuko and the Hashira combat their method through among the most hazardous places in the series.

Ticket office efficiency

Initially launched in Japanese theatres in July 2025, Infinity Castle finished its theatrical work on April 9, 2026.

The film made roughly $271.1 million ( ¥ 40.21 billion) at the Japanese ticket office and offered more than 27.4 million tickets, making it among Japan’s highest-grossing anime movies. It took pleasure in enormous business success, it did not go beyond Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba– The Movie: Mugen Train, which continues to hold the record as the highest-grossing anime movie of all time.

Where to view previous Demon Slayer seasons

Fans aiming to review the story before viewing Infinity Castle can stream the earlier seasons of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.