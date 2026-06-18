Spider-Man: Brand New Day brand-new trailer: Peter Parker asks Hulk for assistance managing his altering DNA

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18 Jun 2026, 4:36 am
Spider-Man, or Peter Parker, asks Bruce Banner for aid to reduce his altering DNA when wicked takes control of in the brand-new trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New DayThe brand-new trailer offers a more comprehensive concept of what to anticipate from the 4th instalment of the Tom Holland Spider-Man franchise.
The trailer begins with Spider-Man turning hostile and losing his mind when being assaulted by the Scorpion. He even ruins a patrol car when he battles versus Mac Gargan. As he fights with an id after the world forgot he was Spider-Man, he approaches Bruce Banner for aid managing his altering DNA. It does not work, and furthermore, Sadie Sink’s atrocious character begins to wreak havoc throughout New York. His pining for MJ likewise appears to impact his superpowers. The trailer likewise provides us a much deeper take a look at Punisher’s function in the story and teases the participation of The Hand’s ninja warriors.