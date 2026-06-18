‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Has a Brand New Trailer, and Spidey Is Freaking Out

Peter Parker gets so concerned about his change ego in a brand-new clip, he looks for guidance from Bruce Banner (the Incredible Hulk) on reducing his altered gene

The very first trailer forSpider-Man: Brand New Dayended up being the most-viewed trailer in 24 hours ever this previous March, and now manufacturers are beginning over from scratch with a brand-new peek at Tom Holland’s 4th endeavor into the Spiderverse, which opens July 31. The hooks this time consist of Spider-Man drawing out of control, Peter Parker asking Bruce Banner how to reduce his anomalies, the Incredible Hulk hulking out extremely, and, many horrifically, New York City high-rise buildings collapsing external.

In the trailer’s last scene, a group of what appear like SWAT officers have actually Spider-Man surrounded and he stuns them by stating he required to take a minute to stretch. “I’m not in high school any longer,” he quips. “Do you extend? Are you a huge stretcher? It’s so helpful for you.” Of course he reveals them what he’s made of.

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Destin Daniel Cretton directed this installation of the franchise. In addition to Holland, the film includes Zendaya (who plays”MJ”), Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal (the Punisher), Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando (Scorpion), and Mark Ruffalo (the Hulk). The last trailer drew in 718.6 million views in 24 hours.

Holland informed theRich Rollpodcast in 2024 that he discovered the script convincing. “Zendaya and I took a seat and read it together, and we sometimes were bouncing around the living-room like, ‘This is a genuine motion picture worthwhile of the fans’ regard,'” he stated. “But there’s a couple of things we require to find out before we can get that truly going, however it’s interesting, and I’m truly thrilled about it.”

From Wanderer United States.