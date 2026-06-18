Hong Kong – Hong Kong’s college system strikes brand-new level, combining city’s position as worldwide education center

Hong Kong’s college system strikes brand-new level, combining city’s position as worldwide education center ******************************************************************************************

A spokesperson for the Education Bureau stated today (June 18) that with the Government’s complete dedication to establishing Hong Kong into an education center, paired with the assistance of a series of policy steps, the city’s college system has actually once again stood out. According to the most recent 2027 World University Rankings released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a global college organization, the 8 universities moneyed by the University Grants Committee (UGC) have actually attained impressive outcomes, with 5 of them preserving their positions amongst the world’s leading 100.

While the University of Hong Kong has actually continued to hold its position at 11th on the planet, the general rankings of the other 7 UGC-funded universities have actually all increased considerably compared to in 2015, which is extremely motivating. Especially, the Chinese University of Hong Kong increased 14 locations to 18th. This represents the very first time that 2 Hong Kong universities rank in the international leading 20. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology increased 11 locations to 33rd, and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University climbed up 4 locations to 50th, getting in the world’s leading 50 for the very first time. These interesting accomplishments not just completely identify the continuous efforts of Hong Kong’s post-secondary education sector to pursue quality, however likewise bear statement once again to the substantial development made by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government in establishing Hong Kong into a worldwide post-secondary education center, in addition to nurturing and drawing in superior skill.

The spokesperson stated, “These achievements fully affirm the effectiveness of the HKSAR Government’s steadfast investment in education and its full support through the UGC for institutions to continuously innovate, optimise, expand capacity, and enhance quality. The significant year-on-year rise in the overall rankings of our institutions further validates Hong Kong’s strong appeal as a premier hub for international high-end talent. The stellar performance of UGC-funded universities in the international rankings is by no means accidental. On one hand, it relies on the tireless efforts of all institutions to actively recruit world-class scholars and invest in infrastructure. On the other hand, the HKSAR Government’s stable resource investment, clear and supportive policy guidance, as well as the rigorous quality assurance implemented through the University Accountability Agreements, are also of paramount importance.”

The HKSAR Government has actually been working carefully with the college sector. Through the 2025-28 triennium, an important bridge has actually been constructed to line up nationwide methods, Hong Kong’s requirements, and university advancement. Universities are likewise motivated to evaluate and release programs in action to federal government policy assistance, market needs, and market patterns, supplying trainees with suitable curricula to handle future social modifications. In the 2025-28 triennium, UGC-funded universities have actually presented an overall of 27 brand-new undergraduate programs associated with STEAM (science, innovation, engineering, arts, and mathematics) and the ‘8 centres’, covering fields such as AI, imaginative markets, and information science, thus producing chances for youths to provide complete play to their strengths. The Government will continue to promote the internationalisation and diversity of post-secondary education, which intends to not just boost Hong Kong’s advancement momentum however likewise make proactive contributions to the country’s advancement.

The spokesperson continued, “This year marks the beginning of the National 15th Five-Year Plan. The formidable strength demonstrated by Hong Kong’s higher education system aligns perfectly with the strategic goals set out in the National 15th Five-Year Plan to build a leading nation in education, technology, and talent. In recent years, the HKSAR Government has introduced a number of forward-looking measures to attract global talent across the board, while continuously optimising the ecosystem for nurturing local talent.”

Hong Kong’s top quality college has actually constantly been incredibly popular amongst trainees from various locations. In the 2025/26 scholastic year the 8 moneyed universities hosted over 30 000 non-local trainees from more than 100 nations or areas, representing a year-on-year boost of about 14 percent compared to the 2024/25 scholastic year (Note). To support the post-secondary education sector to grow larger and more powerful, the Government has actually raised the admission ceiling for non-local trainees in taught programs at financed post-secondary organizations to 50 percent, and increased the over-enrolment ceiling for self-financing locations in financed research study postgraduate programs to 120 percent, to name a few steps.

In regards to clinical research study, the Research Grants Council (RGC) under the UGC uses more than 20 research study grants, identified scholar plans, and fellowship programs, moneying over 1 500 brand-new tasks yearly. A brand-new round of the Research Matching Grant Scheme with $1.5 billion in financing was introduced in 2025, and the RGC Overseas Research Fellowship Scheme was freshly presented this year to even more promote a dynamic research study environment.

Simultaneously, the Task Force on Study in Hong Kong, consisting of different HKSAR Government bureaux and departments, has actually totally begun its work. In cooperation with significant organizations, the Task Force is stepping up promo of Hong Kong’s outstanding scholastic, research study, and global partnership resources on the Chinese Mainland and overseas. It likewise intends to draw in impressive skill from all over the world through efforts such as broadening the Belt and Road Scholarship.

To support universities in enhancing their promo of the “Study in Hong Kong” brand name, the UGC has actually designated roughly $40 million in the 2025-28 triennium to the Heads of Universities Committee’s Standing Committee on Internationalisation, which makes up the 8 UGC-funded universities, to arrange and take part in different activities to promote the “Study in Hong Kong” brand name worldwide.

The representative concluded, “Under the grand blueprint of the National 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong’s higher education is on course to usher in an unprecedented golden period of opportunity. We will continue to leverage the unique advantages of Hong Kong’s highly internationalised and diversified post-secondary education, support institutions in building world-class universities and disciplines, and deepen Hong Kong’s role as an international education hub. While integrating into the overall development of the country, we will continue to shine on the global stage.”

Keep in mind: these are provisionary figures