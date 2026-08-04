Yogalakshmi to star in JioHotstar’s The Court

Yogalakshmi starrer The Court very first appearance Upgraded on : 03 Aug 2026, 5:43 pm Star Yogalakshmi, who shot to popularity with the JioHotstar series Heart Beatis going back to the banner once again with a brand-new series entitled The CourtThe very first appearance and title of the series were revealed on Monday. She is anticipated to play a legal representative, Yazhini, in the series. Yogalakshmi’s function, Teju, in the continuous hospital-centred series ended with the 2nd season. Her character’s beauty and relatability made it exceptionally popular on social networks platforms, in the types of tune edits and reels. That appeal landed her a function in Abishan Jeevinth’s Traveler Familystarring Sasi Kumar and Simran.

On the movie front, she is dealing with an untitled movie where she reunites with Abishan, in his acting sophomore after With LoveThe movie, produced by Balamurugan A under the Drama Company banner, stars Kannada super star Shivarajkumar and Shivani Nagaram, of the Little Hearts popularity.

Her very first big-ticket movie is available in the kind of Arasanwhere she works together with Silambarasan TR and Vetri Maaran for the very first time. A movie from the world of Dhanush-starrer Vada Chennaiit likewise stars Samuthirakani, Andrea, Pavan, and Kishore, who starred in popular functions in the 2018 movie.