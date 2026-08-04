Need for 10 airplane each year in 2 years: ATR

Run-through ATR projections need for 10 airplane each year in India over twenty years. Production capability depends upon getting rid of international supply chain restraints. The Indian market might take in more aircrafts if ATR increases output. Asia-Pacific represents ATR’s biggest market, with India’s fleet poised for development. Expanded local air connection and brand-new airports will drive this need.

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Mumbai: Turboprop maker ATR has actually anticipated need for approximately 10 airplane a year in India in the coming 20 years however stated the business’s capability to fulfill this robust requirement would depend upon raising production in the middle of supply chain restrictions.

“We have a market forecast that would show there is a conservative demand of about 10 aircraft per year delivering to India consistently in the next 20 years,” stated Alexis Vidal, senior vice president, industrial at ATR. He stated the Indian market might take in more aircrafts if the maker has the ability to increase production.

The projection comes as the JV of Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo overcomes a worldwide order stockpile of about 170 airplane.

ATR can produce 40 airplane each year, half of pre-pandemic levels, as supply chain interruptions continue to impact production. The business is offering 50-60 airplane each year and intends to boost shipments to about 60 airplanes a year by 2030.

Vidal stated supply restraints, instead of need, stay the primary element restricting production.

Asia-Pacific represent about 40 %of ATR’s shipments and international order stockpile, making it the producer’s biggest market. India presently has around 70 ATR airplane in service, and Vidal stated the fleet has the possible to double or triple in the coming years as local air connection broadens.

ATR stated its projection is based upon the size of India’s domestic travel market. According to Vidal, India records more than 4 billion intercity journeys every year, however just about 3% are made by air, compared to 8-9% in more fully grown air travel markets.

He stated the federal government’s strategy to include around 100 airports by 2030 would enhance access to flight by bringing more individuals within closer reach of an airport, driving need for local air travel.

Vidal stated a bigger ATR fleet would need extra abilities in pilot training, upkeep and part production in India. He stated ATR wishes to deal with Indian partners to establish those abilities as the marketplace broadens however didn’t reveal any financial investment strategy or timeline.

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