Crealights Locks In Forward Supply of 10 Million DSP Chips, Fortifying AI Optical Interconnect Leadership

HONG KONG, August 3, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Driven by the fast model of international expert system (AI) big designs, the constant rise in calculating need is exceptionally improving the international optical interactions landscape. As an innovation business concentrating on AI silicon photonics interconnects, Crealights Technology Co., Ltd. (“Crealights” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 1191. HK) today provided a voluntary statement mentioning that it has actually completed its 2027 chip procurement plans with an independent third-party upstream core chip provider. Since the date of this statement, the Company has actually protected company orders for an overall procurement volume of roughly 10 million DSP (Digital Signal Processor) chips arranged for shipment in 2027.

In the middle of industry-wide traffic jams coming from upstream core chip scarcities and capability restrictions throughout the worldwide AI optical adjoin sector, Crealights’ most current relocation surpasses easy supply chain stockpiling. Rather, it represents a positive tactical placing targeted at leveraging its core high-speed optical affiliation organization and pre-securing its mass shipment abilities for 2027.

Protecting the Core of Computing Power to Overcome Industry Supply Bottlenecks

Presently, AI information centers are experiencing explosive development in need for high-bandwidth optical adjoin items such as 800G and 1.6 T. As the “computing brain” making sure high-speed transmission and low-power operation, DSP chips straight figure out the ceiling of producing capability and the shipment cadence of optical adjoin items. Constrained by the international allowance of advanced-process semiconductor capability and high technical barriers, high-end DSP chips have actually stayed in tight supply, emerging as a core traffic jam for market advancement.

As a deep-tech business concentrating on AI optoelectronic affiliation, Crealights plainly acknowledges the robust need from leading downstream cloud suppliers and information center clients for “large-scale, highly reliable delivery.” By effectively securing long-lasting supply plans for 10 million DSP chips for 2027, the Company has actually exactly cleared the core supply traffic jams limiting the capability ramp-up of high-speed optical interconnects. This relocation completely shows the strong supply chain combination abilities of Crealights as a leading high-speed optical affiliation and silicon photonics technology development business.

Securing Core Resources to Solidify Mass-Delivery Foundations

The long-lasting financial investment worth of an optical interactions business depends not just on its R&D expertise, however likewise on its “large-scale fulfillment and delivery capabilities” to equate market need into real profits. By protecting a multi-million-unit core chip supply beforehand, Crealights guarantees its production capability for 2027 and beyond, developing a core competitive structure for carrying out long-lasting, high-speed optical adjoin orders from worldwide hyperscale clients.

This positive tactical relocation changes supply chain unpredictabilities into functional certainties for the Company, substantially raising Crealights’ provider concern amongst international mainstream information center clients, and injecting strong momentum into its continual, premium development in the middle of the AI computing wave.

About Crealights Technology Co., Ltd. (1191. HK)

Crealights Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint-stock business included in individuals’s Republic of China with minimal liability, whose shares are noted on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 1191. HK). Rooted in the leading edge of optical interactions, the Company concentrates on the R&D, production, and sales of high-speed optical affiliation items, devoted to offering high-performance and extremely reputable optical interaction services for worldwide information centers, cloud computing, and telecommunication network clients. Led by its creator and CEO, Dr. Chaoyang Hu, the Company has actually developed a strong market position and an extraordinary market track record in the high-speed optical transmission field, underpinned by exceptional R&D development abilities, extensive quality management, and an extensive supply chain design.



Subject: Press release summary