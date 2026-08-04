Appearance at Ajith Kumar’s racing documentary Gladiators out

A poster for Gladiators (L) and Ajith Kumar (R) Upgraded on : 03 Aug 2026, 7:17 pm The very first take a look at Gladiatorsa brand-new racing documentary about actor-racecar chauffeur Ajith Kumar’s racing ventures has actually been unvieled. Gladiators is directed by Vijay who has actually formerly directed Deivathirumagal and Madrasapattinam Shalini Ajithkumar, Ajith’s other half, is producing the upcoming documentary under the Golden Trophy Film Production banner. The previous star was likewise revealed to be the manufacturer of Ajith’s upcoming function movie, Daredevilmaking it her very first task as a manufacturer.

GV Prakash Kumar, who has actually formerly teamed up with Vijay on Deivathirumagal and Madrasapattinamis making up the music for GladiatorsHe was likewise the author for Ajith’s last function movie, Great Bad Ugly (2025 ).

The team of Gladiators Consists of videographer Noel Kemman, cinematographers Ribhu Sarma and Kabilan Vinayic, and editor Anthony.

Ajith has actually been racing as part of the Ajith Kumar Racing group, together with previous Formula 1 rival Narain Karthikeyan, in endurance races consisting of Le Mans series.