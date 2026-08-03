Hong Kong – Two males holding charged with murder and helping transgressors

2 males holding charged with murder and helping wrongdoers ***********************************************************

Authorities today (August 3) laid a holding charge versus a 40-year-old regional guy with one count of murder and versus a 52-year-old regional male for one count of helping culprits.

The 2 males were apprehended on August 1 in believed connection with a murder case occurred in Tsim Sha Tsui on July 26, in which a 32-year-old regional male passed away.

The case will be discussed at the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (August 4) early morning.

Worrying the abovementioned case, Police previously jailed 7 guys and 3 ladies, aged in between 24 and 46. 6 of the arrestees have actually been laid holding charges with murder and helping wrongdoers respectively. The cases were pointed out at the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts in between July and August. The staying arrestees have actually been launched on bail and are needed to report back to the Police in late August.

Active examination by the Regional Anti-triad Unit of Kowloon West is under method.

Anybody who saw the event or has any info to deal is advised to call the examining officers on 3661 8361.