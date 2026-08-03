TrustLine Announces Successful Closing of Intrinsic Deep Alpha AIF-II With INR 260Cr Commitments

India, Aug. 1 —

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: TrustLine Holdings, the leading Equity Research and Asset Management firm has announced the successful final close of its Intrinsic Deep Alpha AIF-II. The fund has received a total commitment of INR 260Cr across its closes from existing and new investors, well ahead of what it had internally set out at the beginning. This Category III AIF Fund’s mandate is to focus predominantly on micro and small cap space in the sub-2000cr market cap segment and to aim at early-stage investing in the listed space. TrustLine is among the top discretionary asset managers in India with industry leading performance.

TrustLine raises well over the target corpus for the new AIF Cat III offering.

Investor response has exceeded our expectations. The level of interest and confidence from both our existing investors and new prospects reinforces our conviction in this strategy.

Building on the success of its first fund, TrustLine’s new offering is designed to focus on early-stage PE style (Private Equity) investing in the listed space, specifically targeting micro and small-cap space. The fund aims to identify high-growth businesses in their formative stages, with the potential to deliver substantial long-term returns. The alpha generation in this fund arises from two key sources – higher level of concentration and focus on the under-owned and under-researched market spectrum at lower end of the small-caps. With a minimum investment size of Rs.1 crore, Intrinsic Deep Alpha AIF – II is a closed-ended scheme with a 6-year tenure (from first close), extendable by up to 2 years as per SEBI AIF Regulations, 2012.

Commenting on the successful closing, Mr. ArunaGiri N, Founder, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of TrustLine Holdings, said:

“More than the quantum of money raised, what really gives us immense satisfaction is the profile of the investors. Over 90% of the commitments raised, has come our existing investors who are from C-level leadership profile. That speaks volume for us. It reflects the trust our investors have placed in us, in our investment philosophy and the relationships nurtured over the years. Further, the entire quantum has been raised through the direct route. Not a single investment has come through distribution channel. In today’s context, this is no mean accomplishment”

He further added, “The fund’s objective is to build “rich portfolios from small gems” – by identifying high-quality micro-cap companies with superior return metrics such as high ROCE, strong operating margins, low leverage, and consistent performance track record. The investment approach remains rooted in contra deep value investing with a sharp focus on capital preservation”