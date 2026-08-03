Kaleesuwari Celebrates Retailer Engagement Event with “Gold Winner – Mandi Dhamaka Sale Lucky Draw Contest”

India, July 30 —

Bangalore: Gold Winner Refined Sunflower Oil, the flagship brand of Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt. Ltd., successfully conducted the prize distribution ceremony of its “Gold Winner – Mandi Dhamaka Sale Lucky Draw Contest”, celebrating the loyalty and continued support of retailers and trade partners.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from retailers, distributors, and company representatives. The programme commenced with an ice-breaking session followed by a welcome address. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Prem Kumar, CEO of Kaleesuwari, thanked partners for their unwavering trust in the Gold Winner brand and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering quality products and rewarding customer loyalty.

A major highlight of the event was the announcement of the lucky draw winners and the presentation of prizes. The winners were felicitated by Mr. Prem Kumar, CEO, Kaleesuwari, alongside company officials and distributor representatives.

The highlight of the Gold Winner – Mandi Dhamaka Sale Lucky Draw Contest was the presentation of the grand prizes to the lucky winners.

Two Wheeler Winner: Mr. Shamanth, Sri Padmashree Distributors

75-Inch Television Winner: Mr. Babu, Joseph Traders

In addition to the grand prizes, several lucky winners were rewarded with exciting household appliances as part of the Gold Winner – Mandi Dhamaka Sale Lucky Draw Contest, including: 10 Cookers, 10 Induction Stoves, 4 Washing Machines and 4 Refrigerators.

On the occasion, Mr. Prem Kumar, CEO of Kaleesuwari, congratulated all the lucky winners and stated that initiatives such as the Mandi Dhamaka Sale reflect the company’s commitment to engaging with retailers and recognizing their continued preference for Gold Winner products in Karnataka market.

The prize distribution ceremony celebrated the continued partnership and support of retailers, reinforcing Gold Winner’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding its valued trade partners across Karnataka.

The event concluded on a high note with winners, distributors, and company representatives coming together to celebrate the success of the campaign, further strengthening the bond between the Gold Winner brand and its valued partners.

For More Information:

Website:www.kaleesuwari.com