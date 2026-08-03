Offers: Galaxy Z Fold8 series and iPhone 17 Pro designs on sale

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8 are presently readily available for pre-order together with the business’s newest smartwatches. Especially, choose versions of the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra are being used at a discount rate on Amazon UK.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro series is likewise on sale, in addition to choose Google mobile phones and the Motorola Edge 70.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra will go on sale beginning August 3, however pre-orders went live recently. Both foldables are qualified for a ₤ 100 coupon, bringing their costs down even more.

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With the coupon used, the 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB versions of the Galaxy Z Fold8 are offered for ₤ 1,599 and ₤ 1,769, respectively. The 12GB/256GB Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, on the other hand, can be had for ₤ 1,799.

Next up are the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10a, both of which are presently marked down. The Pixel 10 Pro gets a ₤ 300 rate cut, while the Pixel 10a is readily available with as much as ₤ 150 off.

The Pixel 10 Pro includes Google’s Tensor G5 chipset , a pro-grade triple rear cam setup, and a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display screen . The more cost effective Pixel 10a is powered by the Tensor G4 SoC and includes a double rear cam setup, together with a 5,100 mAh battery.

As pointed out previously, the iPhone 17 Pro lineup is likewise marked down, although the deals are restricted to specific storage and color choices.

< img src="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/apple-iphone-17-pro-max.jpg"alt="Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max"width ="75" height ="100">

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/apple-iphone-17-pro.jpg"alt ="Apple iPhone 17 Pro"width ="75" height ="100">

The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue is readily available with a ₤ 65 discount rate, while choose 512GB and 1TB variations of the iPhone 17 Pro depend on ₤ 150 off.

The 12GB/512GB variation of the Motorola Edge 70 has actually gotten a ₤ 200 cost cut.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/motorola-edge-70-5g.jpg" alt ="Motorola Edge 70" width ="75"height ="100">

The Edge 70 functions a 6.7-inch AMOLED display screen, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and a 4,800 mAh battery. It likewise uses a double rear electronic camera setup and a 50MP front-facing electronic camera.

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