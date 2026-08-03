Hong Kong – Nearly 330 000 people participated in Sport For All Day 2026

Nearly 330 000 people participated in Sport For All Day 2026 ************************************************************



The Sport For All Day (SFAD) 2026 was held successfully yesterday (August 2). Nearly 330 000 people participated in the free leisure programmes organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), and enjoyed the free use of leisure facilities.



“The event was well supported by members of the public. For the first time, the LCSD opened its leisure facilities for free public use for two consecutive days on August 1 and 2. A usage rate of over 95 per cent was recorded for the main arenas of sports centres, and more than 100 000 visits were recorded at LCSD swimming pools”, a spokesman for the LCSD said today (August 3).



The SFAD 2026 was themed “Asian Games in Motion, City in Action”. More than 26 000 people participated in a wide variety of free leisure programmes held at designated sports centres across 18 districts, including fun activities inspired by Asian Games items such as wushu, handball, football, rowing, equestrian and skateboarding. Others like sports illustrations, fitness corners, and activities for persons of different ages and disabilities were well received.

This year, the LCSD has specially choreographed a new fitness exercise to the SFAD theme song, a video of which is available at the dedicated website (www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/sfad/2026/index.html).



The LCSD will continue to encourage the public to participate in various types of sports to achieve “Sport for All”.