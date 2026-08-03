Hong Kong – CS officiates at EMSTF 30th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony (with photos)

CS officiates at EMSTF 30th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony (with photos) ****************************************************************************



The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, today (August 3) officiated at the 30th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony of the Electrical and Mechanical Services Trading Fund (EMSTF).

Held at the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) Headquarters Building, the ceremony was themed “Intelligent E&M Co-creating Tomorrow”, symbolising the EMSTF’s continuous efforts in driving innovation and technology development and enhancing service quality to forge a better future.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Chan said that over the past three decades since its establishment, the EMSTF has developed from being primarily responsible for maintaining electrical and mechanical (E&M) equipment into the “guardian of E&M facilities” and “innovation facilitator” for various government departments. It has always played a pioneering role in actively promoting the digital and smart transformation of public services. He encouraged the EMSTF to continue embracing innovation and striving for excellence, assisting government departments in accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies so that members of the public can enjoy higher-quality and more convenient services, while injecting sustained momentum into Hong Kong’s high-quality development.

The Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services and General Manager of the EMSTF, Mr Poon Kwok-ying, said in his speech that the EMSTF will enhance service quality and efficiency through smart E&M technologies, lead industry transformation with I&T, and work closely with various client departments to implement various innovative ideas, achieving higher-quality public services.

Afterwards, accompanied by Mr Poon, the guests toured the exhibition to learn about the solutions developed by the EMSD’s engineering teams to address daily operational challenges. These solutions include the application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, robotics, and the Internet of Things to strengthen governance, enhance productivity and work safety.

Also attending the ceremony were the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn; the Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Miss Diane Wong; the Deputy Director-General of the Social Development Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr Ye Shuiqiu; and the Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Mr Ricky Lau.