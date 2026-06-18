Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is set to go back to the cinema with her next directorial endeavor, Daayrastarring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead functions. The makers formally revealed that the thriller will launch in movie theaters on September 18, 2026, while likewise sharing behind-the-scenes looks from the movie’s sets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra locks September 18, 2026 release

Influenced by real occasions, Daayra is referred to as an extreme thriller that checks out the complicated styles of criminal offense, justice, and penalty. The movie marks the very first on-screen cooperation in between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, a pairing that has actually currently produced substantial interest amongst spectators.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS glance

To reveal the release date, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a behind-the-scenes video from the movie on social networks. Together with the clip, she composed, “This one is for the books … Raw and hidden. A preview behind the scenes of DAAYRA. #Daayra gets here in movie theaters on 18th September.”

The BTS video footage provided a short take a look at the environment on set, meaning the movie’s gritty and sensible tone. While the makers have actually mostly kept plot information under covers, the visual design seen in the video footage recommends that Daayra will be rooted in realism, a storytelling method frequently connected with Meghna Gulzar’s movies.

Prithviraj Sukumaran likewise shared the statement with his fans and teased the movie’s main dispute. In his post, he composed, “Some lines are drawn. Some are crossed. An option waits for … simply 3 months to go! #Daayra shows up in movie theaters on 18th September.”

His caption mean the ethical predicaments that might lie at the heart of the story, enhancing the thriller’s concentrate on justice and responsibility.

As the countdown to September 18 starts, the freshly launched BTS video has actually provided audiences their very first peek into the world of Daayrasetting the phase for what guarantees to be a gripping thriller led by 2 of Indian movie theater’s most well-known entertainers.

Check Out: Gulzar exposes that Kareena Kapoor Khan-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Daayra will be a SONG-LESS flick: “Meghna stated that her script does not enable for any tunes”

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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