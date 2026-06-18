Preity Zinta leas house in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for Rs 6 lakhs monthly: Report

Bollywood star Preity Zinta has actually taken a high-end house on lease in Mumbai’s prominent Pali Hill region in Bandra (West). According to home registration files accessed through CRE Matrix, the star has actually participated in a two-year leave-and-license contract for a home in the Art Veda structure.

Preity Zinta leas apartment or condo in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for Rs 6 lakhs each month: Report

The deal includes another prominent name to the list of celebs connected with the high end Bandra area, which stays among Mumbai’s the majority of popular domestic centers.

Based on the files, the house determines roughly 1,500 sq feet and likewise includes a devoted parking area of around 100 sq ft. The residential or commercial property has actually been rented from MS Union Land and Building Society Ltd.

The contract entered into impact on May 27, 2026, and will stay legitimate for a duration of 2 years. Under the regards to the plan, Preity will pay a month-to-month licence cost of Rs 6 lakh throughout the very first year. The lease will increase to Rs 6.5 lakhs each month for the 2nd year of the lease. The files even more expose that a down payment of Rs 27 lakhs has actually been paid as part of the arrangement.

Neither Preity Zinta nor the proprietor was offered for remark relating to the deal.

The residential or commercial property advancement comes throughout an active stage in Preity Zinta’s expert journey. The star is set to go back to the cinema with Batwara 1947among the most expected Hindi movies of 2026.

Directed by well-known filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the duration drama includes an ensemble cast consisting of Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. The movie is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and is arranged for an around the world theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

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