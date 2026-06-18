Move Over Cyberdecks, This Self-Taught DJ is DIYing India’s Funkiest MIDI Controllers

From LEGO bricks and pizza boxes to classic Game Boys, DJ Navendu changes daily things into totally practical MIDI controllers

For many people, LEGO bricks, pizza boxes, and Skittles are products you can buy off a fast shipment platform. For DJ Navendu Malik, they’re the not likely foundation behind a few of the most captivating DIY MIDI controllers.

The Delhi-based DJ and manufacturer likes to call himself India’s very first custom-made MIDI craftsmen, and with excellent factor: MIDI controllers, which DJs utilize to activate and control noises in genuine time, are his canvas. From Nintendo Game Boy parts to brief-cases, no things is safe from his soldering iron and creativity.

Picture: Courtesy of the artist

The impulse behind these developments can be traced back to a youth propensity of taking things apart and studying them like a plan. Maturing, he ‘d invest hours seeing his daddy repair damaged gizmos in your home, enthralled by the detailed worlds concealed inside old tvs and mixer-grinders.”As a kid, I was really drawn to electronic devices, a lot so that my daddy would need to keep warning me about what I should not touch”, he remembers with a smile while talking to Wanderer India. “All those small capacitors from above would appear like a futuristic city to me.” That fascination ended up being the structure for whatever he produces today.

Image: Courtesy of the artist

If electronic devices taught him how things worked, music offered him a factor to put that understanding to utilize.” My daddy got me 2 cassettes taped from Annabel’s bar in Delhi, that included Queen, ABBA, Boney M, and a few of the Eighties legends who altered the method I saw music,”he states, discussing his earliest impacts.

Since he was fourteen, he ‘d invest hours burning and hand-remixing CDs to develop tailored blends for his buddies. Ultimately, it led him to check out DJing as a severe undertaking, even obtaining DJ devices from wedding event entertainers to practice in your home.

Picture: Courtesy of the artist

As the self-taught artist changed equipments from CDs to digital remixes, he struck a bump.”The sort of controller I desired was not readily available in India, so I wound up utilizing a computer game happiness pad rather, he describes. Regardless of the DIY spirit, this brand-new controller had one glaring defect.”It needed both hands to utilize, however I still required one hand on the computer system and the other on the controller, “he describes.”The user interface might’ve likewise utilized larger buttons, so I required a box to install them onto, and coincidentally, I occurred to buy a little pizza that night. I took a look at package, and I believed to myself,’ Why not put the buttons on here? ‘After a little bit of experimentation, the Pizza Box Controller came to life. “

What appeared to be a one-hit-wonder experiment was just the start of Navendu’s totally brand-new imaginative pursuit.

After having developed whatever from LEGO-brick cassette MIDI controllers to custom-coded Game Boy controllers that can change from a MIDI to a completely playable video gaming gadget, Navendu’s developments have ended up being significantly driven by a basic concern: how far can he take a concept before it stops appearing possible? The response, it ends up, frequently lies someplace in between an engineering experiment, an art task and a fascination– one he’s ready to pursue no matter scenario.

Picture: Courtesy of the artist

Among his most difficult jobs, finished while on bed rest, was the Skittles Controller, motivated by the business’s product packaging. This was a bigger task suitable with Ableton Live, a software application that numerous Live DJs and artists often utilize. “I constructed this controller when I wasn’t able to get up. All the cutting, creating, and putting together was done by hand on that bed,”he shares. “I wished to make this concept the reverse of serious-looking, which is why I selected the Skittles product packaging. I had a couple of buttons lying around that advised me of the sweet, and they offered the set a friendly, less challenging ambiance, “he includes.

Image: Courtesy of the artist

Presently, Navendu is dealing with his most tiresome experiment yet: a post-apocalyptic-themed controller used a 41-year-old button from an initial Chernobyl reactor in Ukraine. What seems an easy red button on the outdoors, he shares, became part of a substantial occasion in human history. “The button was in fact an emergency situation stop button, which wound up serving as a detonator, triggering the disaster, “he mentions.

Beyond his own pursuits, Navendu is dedicated to sharing his craft with the next generation of manufacturers, performing workshops that make this imaginative procedure available and economical to enthusiastic artists all over. With the goal of developing a neighborhood, he recommends, “the instrument must be dealt with as an extension of the artist’s body; this level of customization differentiates itself from traditionally readily available controllers. Devices that’s usually priced from 10,000 to 15,000 can be produced 1,500 to 2,000. There ought to be something for everybody.”

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With whatever from art and music development to efficiency and social interactions moving online, the act of structure something from scratch provides a rejuvenating modification of rate. For numerous, crafting is not just a type of self-expression however likewise a welcome break from screen-centric way of lives. The increase of online neighborhoods committed to developing cyberdecks, customized keyboards, and DIY instruments shows the growing cravings for tailored innovation in the age of the algorithm. Navendu’s work worths experimentation and uniqueness over mass-produced services, empowering hopeful artists to develop, innovate, and go into the market sustainably. According to him, while the web and AI have actually contributed in making this possible, using simple access to the understanding and resources required to construct devices that would otherwise include a significant price stays essential.