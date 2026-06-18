The Baahubali franchise, making up the 2 significant smash hits Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusionstands as one of the most popular and prominent brand names in Indian movie theater. Commonly considered among the most-watched Indian stories around the world, the franchise continues to delight in unrivaled appeal and cultural effect. After redefining ticket office success and setting brand-new criteria worldwide, the tradition of Baahubali is now broadening even more with Baahubali: The Eternal Warwhose teaser has actually currently created incredible buzz on a global scale. Including another impressive turning point to its worldwide journey, S. S. Rajamouli is set to provide the task at the prominent Annecy International Animation Film Festival, additional raising the franchise’s around the world stature.

Baahubali: The Eternal War heads to Annecy Film Festival, tickets for Work-in-Progress panel offered out!

With its choice at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival under the Work in Progress sector, the movie stands high as one of the extremely couple of Indian animated movies to be showcased on this distinguished platform. Significantly, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Flowwhich won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2025, were likewise included in the Work in Progress section at Annecy, making this an exceptional accomplishment for the Baahubali franchise.

Contributing to this turning point, tickets for the Baahubali: The Eternal War Operate in Progress panel were grabbed within the very first 2 minutes of reservations opening at the celebration, showing the enormous anticipation surrounding the job.

Annecy International Animation Film Festival occurs at the recently of June in the town of Annecy, France. It’s a competitors in between animated movies of different methods (conventional, cut-outs, claymation, CGI, and so on) categorized in different classifications. Throughout the celebration, in addition to the contending movies predicted in different movie theaters of the city, an al fresco night forecast is arranged on Pâquier, in the centre of the town, among the lake and with the mountains. According to the subject of the celebration, timeless or current movies are forecasted upon the huge screen. On Saturday night, all the award winners exist.

Baahubali: The Eternal War is a two-part animated impressive directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ishan Shukla. The teaser of Part 1 has actually currently been launched, and the movie is slated for release in 2027.

Check Out: S.S. Rajamouli provides a huge surprise: Teaser of Baahubali: The Eternal War to be played specifically with Baahubali: The Epic

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