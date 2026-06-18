Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol leads a defend humankind; Aamir Khan provides his voice as storyteller

BATWARA 1947 is amongst the most excitedly waited for movies of the year. Since the release of its expressive movement poster and striking character posters, the movie has actually caught extensive attention, developing anticipation for a story rooted in nerve, sacrifice and the solid human spirit. Now, with the release of its effective teaser, the enjoyment surrounding the movie has actually reached a brand new high.

Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol leads a defend mankind; Aamir Khan provides his voice as storyteller

The gripping and extreme teaser of BATWARA 1947 transportations audiences back to among the most specifying minutes in history, India’s self-reliance and the terrible Partition that divided a country and affected countless lives permanently. Loaded with effective discussions and a mentally stirring background rating, the teaser records hope and durability that emerged throughout among history’s most rough chapters. At the heart of our story stands a hero who increases above worry and hatred, embodying remarkable nerve.

BATWARA 1947 stars an outstanding ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after almost 3 years. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, BATWARA 1947 is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is made up by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for an around the world theatrical release on, Partition Day, August 14, 2026.

Check Out: Batwara 1947 character posters out: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and others reveal effective brand-new avatars

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

Tags: Aamir Khan Productions, Ali Fazal, Batwara 1947, Karan Deol, News, Preity Zinta, Rajkumar Santoshi, Shabana Azmi, Social Media, Sunny Deol, Teaser

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