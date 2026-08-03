TMX Group Completes Acquisition of Cboe Australia

Toronto, Ontario and Sydney, Australia–(ACN Newswire – August 2, 2026) – TMX Group Limited (TMX Group) announced today it has completed the acquisition of Middlebury Holdings Pty. Limited (Cboe Australia) from Cboe Global Markets, Inc. The transaction was announced in April 2026.

The transaction will bolster TMX Group’s ability to serve clients across the capital markets ecosystem, expand the company’s global presence and accelerate the company’s growth strategy. TMX’s acquisition of Cboe Australia will bring together the world’s leading mining and energy transition financing ecosystems, unlocking potential to innovate for a growing global client base.

Cboe Australia, which will be rebranded as TMX Australia Exchange, is an innovative securities exchange offering companies strategic tailored support for public market listings, including ETFs, as well as structured products and warrants, and providing a trading venue for brokers and investors with efficient and cost-effective access to local and global investment opportunities. Cboe Australia was also recently granted a license for corporate listings.

For more information please visit tmxaustralia.com.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307507



Topic: Press release summary