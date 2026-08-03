CWG 2030 will set new benchmarks in accessibility, sustainability: Gujarat Minister Sanghavi

Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, aiming for new benchmarks in accessibility. The city plans to make the event highly para athlete-friendly, ensuring accessible hotels. Gujarat’s commitment to green energy will shape the Games’ environment-friendly infrastructure. Existing infrastructure requires only limited upgrades, with sports facilities developing further. Both central and state governments assure full support for the upcoming multi-sport event.

Glasgow: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will set new benchmarks in accessibility and sustainability, while insisting that the city already possesses enough infrastructure to stage the centenary edition of the multi-sport event.

Ahmedabad will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking the event’s return to India after two decades. India last staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

Sanghavi, who also holds the sports portfolio in the state, said Ahmedabad’s biggest focus would be on ensuring the Games are fully inclusive for para athletes.

“For para athletes, Ahmedabad will set a new example. We are already making all hotels accessible for para athletes. Our aim is to make it the most para athlete-friendly Commonwealth Games,” he said on Sunday.

He also highlighted Gujarat’s push towards green energy and sustainable urban transport, saying the Games would be built around environment-friendly infrastructure.

“Gujarat is India’s largest producer of green energy. Ahmedabad will set the best standards in sustainability,” he said.

“All local transportation, including the BRT system, will be electric. Right now it is around 90 per cent electric, but by 2030 it will be 100 per cent.”

He asserted that the city already has the necessary infrastructure to host the Games, with only limited upgrades required.

“We already have enough infrastructure to conduct the Commonwealth Games even today. If we refurbish around 20 per cent of the existing infrastructure, we will be able to conduct the Games,” Sanghavi said.

“As part of our urban development plan, we are further developing our sports infrastructure, and that work will be completed by the end of 2028 or early 2029.”

According to him, the investment will have long-term benefits beyond the Games.

“These stadiums will be utilised for training young athletes and for the development of sports science. The hostels built for the Games will later become facilities for students.”

Sanghavi added that Ahmedabad already has sufficient hotel capacity and a well-connected public transport network.

“The hotel capacity is sufficient and it has been built on a sustainable model. Even today we can conduct the Commonwealth Games successfully if we want,” he said.

“As far as transportation is concerned, all BRT routes are connected to the stadiums and we also have metro connectivity.”

He said both the Centre and the Gujarat government are fully committed to the project while private participation would also be encouraged.

“We will join hands with the private sector as well, but the Central government and the Gujarat government have assured full support for the Games.”

On the possibility of cricket featuring in the 2030 edition, Sanghavi said discussions with Commonwealth Sport are continuing.

“We would like cricket to be part of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, but the final decision rests with Commonwealth Sport and we are in continuous dialogue,” he said.

Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadlier added: “We are also working with our colleagues in India regarding the optional and additional sports programme.”