Fujitsu and IBM Japan team up on modernization to support business digital improvement

Fujitsu Limited and IBM Japan, Ltd. today revealed that they will accelerate their cooperation in the field of organization system modernization in order to advance business digital improvement and address difficulties related to tradition systems. This comes as part of the partnership in between the 2 business revealed in September 2025.

Modernization is an important effort for driving digital improvement. Accomplishing effective modernization needs cautious factor to consider of organization qualities, system requirements, and architectural characteristics, together with picking ideal innovations and programs languages. Amongst the reliable techniques are rewording, which transforms existing program languages into those matched for modern-day environments, and refactoring, which boosts maintainability and scalability through enhancements to application structure.

In this cooperation, the business will broaden modernization efforts fixated rewording and refactoring. This will be attained by leveraging Fujitsu’s modernization service “Fujitsu PROGRESSION”, which immediately transforms source code, together with IBM’s AI-powered advancement partner “IBM Bob.”

The scope consists of rewording COBOL programs operating on Fujitsu mainframes and UNIX servers into Java, along with refactoring after conversion. With Fujitsu supplying technical assistance, IBM Japan will work as the main company of the option. This partnership will surpass easy migration of consumer possessions to collectively promote modernization that supports digital change over the medium to long term.

Background

For numerous business, COBOL applications working on mainframes and UNIX servers represent crucial service possessions, embodying years of collected company procedures and competence. In order to advance digital change based on efficient information usage and full-blown adoption of AI, it is vital to upgrade these applications into versatile and scalable structures.

At the very same time, as Fujitsu has actually revealed its roadmap for completion of sales and upkeep of mainframes and UNIX servers [1]migration to next-generation platforms has actually ended up being an immediate obstacle for business. In addition, the aging labor force of engineers experienced in tradition innovations and the scarcity of such skill have actually exposed constraints in conventional, labor-intensive advancement and migration techniques in regards to quality, efficiency, and timelines.

To resolve these difficulties, Fujitsu and IBM Japan will integrate their particular competence and innovations in modernization to collectively promote efforts that stabilize steady system operation with future development.

Information of the Collaboration

Both business will broaden modernization efforts fixated rewording and refactoring. In specific, this collective service will provide high worth in cases where, after evaluating organization and system qualities, conversion to Java is considered proper.

1. High-precision source code conversion with Fujitsu PROGRESSION

At the core of the service is Fujitsu’s source code conversion option, Fujitsu PROGRESSION, which rewords COBOL programs working on Fujitsu mainframes and UNIX servers into languages fit for open environments such as Java. Leveraging Fujitsu’s comprehensive proficiency, the rewording procedure keeps consistency in service reasoning and compatibility with existing specs, thus lowering migration threats and making it possible for trusted system shift. As part of this partnership, IBM Japan has actually gotten organized ability transfer from Fujitsu concerning Fujitsu PROGRESSION, developing a structure efficient in supporting a large range of usage cases.

2. Modernization assistance through AI representatives

By using IBM Bob, an AI agent-driven business advancement assistance platform, the business will automate code correction and refactoring following COBOL-to-Java conversion. This makes it possible for effective, top quality execution of generally labor-intensive procedures such as recognition of organization reasoning and screening. In refactoring, embracing structured methods such as tidy architecture– separating application structures by function– is important. In addition to rewording, the partnership will improve company systems into extremely maintainable and scalable application structures that can flexibly accommodate future modifications and function additions, consequently improving organization worth.

Fujitsu is advancing consumers’ modernization efforts through AI services such as “Fujitsu Application Transform powered by Fujitsu Kozuchi [2]” Through this cooperation, the 2 business will incorporate and deepen their options and proficiency in AI usage to speed up the modernization of Fujitsu mainframes and UNIX servers, along with to drive the modernization of other tradition systems running in Japan.

IBM Japan, with Fujitsu’s technical assistance, will supply sophisticated modernization options utilizing rewording and refactoring. The business will offer modernization services to next-generation platforms on hybrid-cloud environments that do not depend upon particular facilities, which are thoroughly customized to each consumer’s organization qualities, system requirements, and architecture to finest assistance digital transformation.By integrating their knowledge and innovations, they will support the development of structures that can flexibly react to altering service environments and create continual worth.

Future Plans

By incorporating their innovations and competence, Fujitsu and IBM Japan will provide ingenious and top quality modernization. Moving forward, leveraging insights acquired through these efforts and advanced innovations such as AI, the business intend to construct rely on Japanese society and promote the development of system structures that can flexibly react to social modification while supporting sustainable advancement.

[1] Roadmap for completion of sales and upkeep of mainframes and UNIX servers:Fujitsu mainframes: sale ends in FY2030, upkeep ends in FY2035UNIX servers: sale ends in FY2029, upkeep ends in FY2034[2] Fujitsu Application Transform powered by Fujitsu Kozuchi:A service that leverages Fujitsu Kozuchi to examine the source code of existing systems and instantly create style paperwork.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by constructing rely on society through development. As the digital improvement partner of option for consumers around the world, our 100,000 workers work to fix a few of the best difficulties dealing with mankind. Our variety of services and services make use of 5 crucial innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we unite to provide sustainability improvement. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined earnings of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Learn more: global.fujitsu

About IBM Japan

IBM Japan is the Japanese subsidiary of IBM Corporation, an international innovation business that runs in more than 175 nations. As a leading supplier of hybrid cloud, AI and speaking with competence, we utilize first-rate research study and advancement abilities, deep consulting insights, and end-to-end offerings– from the style and advancement of IT systems to their operation and upkeep– to assist customers drive organization change and accelerate their digital changes. To find out more, go to: https://www.ibm.com/jp-ja/

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