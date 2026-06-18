Hitachi broadens its deal with OpenAI to speed up AI-driven modernization and cybersecurity

TOKYO, June 17, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, “Hitachi”today revealed that it will broaden its deal with OpenAI * 1 to speed up AI-driven modernization and cybersecurity. The work integrates OpenAI’s frontier AI innovation with Hitachi’s domain know-how and knowledge in supporting mission-critical systems and social facilities to speed up AI change (AX) for clients and society.

Interacting, the 2 business’ FDE groups will utilize OpenAI’s AI representative “Codex” to examine the source code of mission-critical tradition systems and work to develop an AI-driven modernization method that supports safe migration through improved exposure into system style. Based upon this technique, Hitachi intends to establish options to support the modernization of core systems and to roll them out sequentially throughout a large range of markets, beginning with banks.

Hitachi likewise prepares to get to OpenAI’s AI designs for cybersecurity through OpenAI’s “Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC)”* 2. As part of OpenAI’s Japan Cyber Action Plan, this effort intends to properly supply innovative AI abilities to relied on protectors and assist reinforce cyber strength in Japan’s crucial sectors. Under OpenAI’s Daybreak-based, defense-focused structure, Hitachi will check out using these designs for genuine protective functions, such as removal and recognition, with suitable safeguards, governance, and human oversight.

Through this effort, Hitachi’s Cyber CoE, its cybersecurity professional company, will function as “Customer Zero,” practicing these efforts internally to verify Hitachi-provided systems and using the insights acquired to even more reinforce cybersecurity.

Hitachi will use the insights got through these efforts to boost its FDE abilities in modernization and cybersecurity, while additional boosting HMAX by Hitachi (“HMAX”), its next generation AI option suite for social facilities.

Through these efforts, Hitachi will support clients in structure and running resistant systems and assist advance AX in social facilities.

* 1 Hitachi’s news release provided on October 21, 2025 Hitachi and OpenAI form tactical collaboration fixated international AI information center growth

* 2 OpenAI’s blog site released on February 5, 2026 Introducing Trusted Access for Cyber

Background

Given that signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in October 2025, Hitachi and OpenAI have actually been checking out using OpenAI’s frontier AI innovation to boost Hitachi’s Lumada options, consisting of HMAX. Today, lots of business deal with difficulties ahead of time AX due to minimized exposure into tradition systems brought on by the retirement of knowledgeable engineers andother elements. At the very same time, the developing cybersecurity landscape has actually made it progressively immediate to construct advanced defense abilities. In action to these difficulties, Hitachi and OpenAI are now broadening this deal with a concentrate on utilizing AI to assist attend to consumer and social obstacles in core system modernization and boosted cybersecurity.

Secret efforts

1. Developing and supplying an AI modernization technique

To support tradition system modernization, the FDE groups of Hitachi and OpenAI will collaborate to integrate the sophisticated analytical abilities of “Codex”, OpenAI’s AI representative, with Hitachi’s competence in mission-critical system advancement. The business intend to develop a trustworthy AI-driven technique covering the complete procedure from envisioning top-level specs based upon existing source code to migration screening for brand-new systems. Hitachi’s Modernization CoE, which leads and drives the modernization company, will establish AI services based upon this technique and integrate them into “Modernization powered by Lumada”* 3, with strategies to provide them sequentially to consumers throughout a wide variety of markets, consisting of banks.

* 3 Hitachi’s news release provided on October 21, 2025

Hitachi Launches “Modernization powered by Lumada” to Transform Core Systems into AI-native Systems

2. Confirming and reinforcing next-generation cybersecurity abilities

Hitachi prepares to gain access to OpenAI’s AI designs for cybersecurity through Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC). As part of OpenAI’s Japan Cyber Action Plan, this effort intends to properly offer innovative AI abilities to relied on protectors and assist reinforce cyber strength in Japan’s vital sectors.

Under OpenAI’s Daybreak-based, defense-focused structure, Hitachi will check out using these designs for genuine protective functions, such as vulnerability recognition, prioritization, removal, and recognition, with suitable safeguards, governance, and human oversight. The insights got will be utilized to even more reinforce cybersecurity.

3. Establishing useful FDE abilities and boosting HMAX

Through this work, Hitachi intends to enhance its useful FDE abilities in modernization and cybersecurity. The insights gotten through this work will be sequentially incorporated into and used to HMAX, with the Frontier AI Deployment Center, Hitachi’s specialist company leading real-world AI release, functioning as the center. This will make it possible for Hitachi to continually improve HMAX and optimize the worth it offers to clients.

Remark from Toshiaki Tokunaga, President & & CEO, Hitachi, Ltd.

” Hitachi has actually long been participated in establishing systems that support mission-critical social facilities, with around 15,000 systems presently in operation in Japan alone. Updating tradition systems and improving security are important management concerns for all business looking for sustainable development in the age of AI. We are happy to deal with OpenAI to deal with these obstacles and drive change towards more secure and dependable social facilities. Hitachi will even more deepen its partnership with OpenAI by leveraging the competence of both business’ FDEs to continually improve Lumada and HMAX, and speed up AX for clients and society.”

Remark from Tadao Nagasaki, President, OpenAI Japan, Ltd.

“Our deal with Hitachi is a crucial action towards allowing the much safer and more useful usage of AI in Japan’s important markets and social facilities. OpenAI is devoted to establishing and releasing safe and advantageous AI, directed by our objective to make sure that AI advantages everybody. Using AI to tradition system modernization and protective cybersecurity is important to enhancing business structures of Japanese business. Through this work, we will assist develop an environment where business can utilize AI with self-confidence and develop brand-new worth, while assisting AI end up being a useful force that broadens the capacity of individuals and companies and supports the society of the future.”

About HMAX & & Lumada

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About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that unites IT, OT(Operational Technology) and items, Hitachi intends to be a worldwide leader in constantly changing social facilities through digital, adding to a balanced society where the environment, wellness, and financial development remain in balance. Hitachi runs around the world throughout 4 sectors – Digital Systems & & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – along with a Strategic SIB Business Unit concentrated on brand-new development locations. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi produces worth by integrating information, innovation and domain understanding to resolve consumer and social obstacles. Earnings for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) amounted to 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 combined subsidiaries and roughly 290,000 staff members worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.



Subject: Press release summary