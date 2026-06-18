Truecaller Ads Launches ‘Call-to-Cart’, a New Commerce Surface Built on the Communication Layer

Today, Truecaller Ads revealed the worldwide launch of Call-to-Cart, an AI-backed smart commerce option that changes daily interaction minutes into smooth commerce experiences.

Every extra click in between advertisement direct exposure and checkout increases the probability of customer drop-off. Most mobile commerce journeys still need users to browse several screens, search for items, and switch in between apps before finishing a purchase.

Developed around Truecaller’s special position as the world’s leading interaction platform, Call-to-Cart makes it possible for brand names to get in touch with customers throughout 2 of mobile’s most mindful minutes: when a user gets a call and right away after a call ends. By integrating these high-attention touchpoints with AI-powered targeting and commerce combinations, Call-to-Cart minimizes the course from discovery to acquire to simply 2 actions.

Truecaller Call-to-Cart: A new AI-driven service that allows direct marketers on Truecaller to move customers from discovery to checkout in simply 2 actions “Millions of purchase choices start outdoors shopping environments. Interaction minutes represent an efficient commerce surface area, and through Call-to-Cart we make it possible for that chance. It is an item purpose-built for our biggest marketer classification base of FMCG, D2C appeal, pharma, fintech, and movement, where significance and timing play a substantial function in customer journey throughout the complete funnel,” stated Hemant Arora, VP & & Global Head, Truecaller Ads.

What makes Call-to-Cart work is the exclusive innovation powering it. “Behind every Call-to-Cart experience is benefit, an intelligence platform established internal by Truecaller to power significance throughout the whole journey. Integrating an innovative suggestion engine, AI driven customization and pertinent very first celebration signals, benefit assists link users with the ideal deals at the ideal minute. The outcome is a commerce experience that feels smooth for customers and provides more powerful results for marketers, turning interaction minutes into quantifiable commerce chances,” stated Liniker Seixas, Engineering Director, benefit, Truecaller Ads.

A Global Launch for a Global Advertiser Base Call-to-Cart is the very first Truecaller Ads option to introduce internationally for direct marketers throughout its 150+ nations user base. With over 500 million active users around the world & & billions of everyday marketing chances throughout its platform, Truecaller uses brand names access to communication-driven minutes at an unrivaled scale. Special gain access to Call-to-Cart is extremely customisable. In its very first stage, Truecaller has actually whitelisted a choose group of ‘always-on’ direct marketers throughout crucial markets to take part in the program. These partners take advantage of devoted onboarding assistance, bespoke combinations, direct access to the benefit program, and top priority benefits throughout the platform’s complete suite of modification abilities. This gain access to makes it possible for direct marketers to customize the experience to their particular company goals.

About Truecaller and Truecaller Ads Truecaller is a vital part of daily interaction for over 500 million active users, with more than a billion downloads because launch and 68 billion spam and scams calls recognized in 2025 alone. The business has actually been headquartered in Stockholm considering that 2009 and has actually been openly noted on Nasdaq Stockholm given that October 2021. Marketing is the main earnings stream for Truecaller. Truecaller Ads serves over 5 billion impressions every day and is relied on by over 10,000 brand names. Check out https://advertisers.truecaller.com to find out more.



Subject: Press release summary