GMG Delivers Its First Ever Bulk Shipment of THERMAL-XR(R) to Nu Calgon in the USA

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) (“GMG” or the “Company”is pleased to reveal that the Company has actually delivered its very first bulk order of THERMAL-XR ® to its special North American supplier, Nu Calgon Wholesaler, Inc. (“Nu Calgon”which is marketed and offered as “Nu-Calgon CoolWorx® powered by GMG® Graphene” as seen in an example displayed in Figure 1.

As formerly revealed, GMG is authorised to export, disperse, offer, utilize and deal with graphene finish throughout several markets in the United States in accordance with its pre-manufacture notification P-25-0018.

Figure 1: Nu-Calgon CoolWorx ® Powered by GMG ® Graphene Label

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DeWight Wallace, Nu-Calgon’s Presidentcommented: “We are very excited to receive this first shipment of THERMAL-XR® and to begin introducing it to the North American HVAC-R market. GMG’s graphene technology offers contractors a genuine, measurable energy-saving solution, and we look forward to deploying it across our distribution network. This is exactly the kind of innovative product our customers are looking for. We also look forward to welcoming Craig and members of his team to our headquarters in St Louis to spend valuable time together planning for our future partnership.”

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented: “Delivering our first bulk shipment of THERMAL-XR® to Nu Calgon is a genuinely significant moment for GMG. This order marks the transition from development and approval to commercial reality in the world’s largest HVAC-R market. Receiving EPA authorisation to export and sell our graphene-based product in the United States is something very few companies have achieved, and we are proud to be bringing that technology to market alongside a distributor of Nu Calgon’s calibre.”

Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Companycommented: “This first shipment is a milestone we have been working toward for some time, and it reflects the strength of what GMG has built. EPA approval for the unrestricted export and sale of a graphene-based coating in the United States is a rare and hard-won achievement. Paired with Nu Calgon’s reach across North America, we now have the foundation to scale THERMAL-XR® in a market that we believe will define GMG’s next phase of commercial growth.”

About THERMAL-XR ®:

THERMAL-XR ® ENHANCE finish system is a distinct approach of enhancing the conductivity of rusty heat exchange surface areas and enhancing and preserving the efficiency of brand-new systems at peak levels. The procedure coats and safeguards heat exchange surface areas while enhancing and reconstructing the lost rusty thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, leading to an effectiveness enhancement and a possible power decrease. THERMAL-XR ® ENHANCE is now patented for 20 years in Australia and is anticipated to be patented in other nations around the globe.

About Nu-Calgon:

Nu-Calgon provides a total line of specialized chemical items for the HVAC-R aftermarket that consists of coil cleaners, leakage sealants, air cleansers and refrigeration oils, water treatment, ice maker upkeep, and other specialized applications. These items are marketed to cooling, heating, refrigeration, and pipes wholesalers, food service/restaurant providers and OEMs. www.nucalgon.com

Nu-Calgon has actually devoted factory sales experts situated throughout the United States and Canada, offering several years of sales and item experience. A cutting edge order entry system accesses the Nu-Calgon stock at the centralised warehouse, allowing timely, precise order processing and total order delivery within 24 hours.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian-based clean-technology business that establishes, makes and offers energy-saving and energy-storage services, made it possible for by graphene produced by means of its internal production procedure. GMG utilizes its exclusive procedure to disintegrate gas (i.e., methane)into its natural components– carbon(as graphene), hydrogen, and some recurring hydrocarbon gases. This procedure produces top quality, low-priced, scalable, tuneable, and low -to no-contaminant graphene ideal for usage in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company’s present focus is to de-risk and establish industrial scale-up abilities and to protect market applications. In the energy cost savings sector, GMG has actually at first concentrated on a graphene-enhanced heating, ventilation and cooling(“HVAC-R”finishing(or energy-saving covering), which is now being marketed into other applications consisting of electronic heat sinks, commercial procedure plants, and information centres. GMG has actually likewise established a graphene lube additive concentrated on conserving liquid fuels, at first for diesel motor.

In the energy storage sector, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively, with financial backing from the Australian Government, to advance R&D and commercialisation of graphene aluminium-ion batteries(“G+AI Batteries”. GMG has actually likewise established a graphene additive slurry focused on enhancing the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG’s 4 important organization goals are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production procedures Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Establish Next-Generation Battery Establish Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is specified in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)accepts duty for the adequacy or precision of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release consists of specific declarations and details that might make up positive info within the significance of appropriate Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Positive declarations connect to future occasions or future efficiency and show the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company relating to future occasions. Normally, positive declarations and details can be determined by the usage of positive terms such as “intends” “believes” “expects” or “anticipates”or variations of such words and expressions, or declarations that particular actions, occasions or outcomes “may” “could” “should” “would”or “will” “potentially” or “likely” take place. This info and these declarations, described herein as “forward-looking statements”are not historic truths, are made since the date of this press release and consist of, without constraint: THERMAL-XR ® being among the longest enduring rust defense coverings readily available, THERMAL-XR ® being an authentic, quantifiable energy-saving option and Nu Calgon’s objectives of releasing it throughout its circulation network, GMG’s intent to advance its more comprehensive United States commercialisation activities throughout its graphene item portfolio, Nu Calgon’s reach throughout North America and its capability to work as a structure to scale THERMAL-XR ®, GMG’s objectives to establish business scale-up abilities, GMG’s focus in the energy cost savings section, GMG’s intents for using graphene lube additive on conserving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialization of G+AI Batteries, GMG’s capability to enhance the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries and GMG’s crucial organization goals

Such positive declarations are based upon a variety of presumptions of management. In addition, positive details includes a range of recognized and unidentified threats, unpredictabilities and other aspects that might trigger the real strategies, objectives, activities, outcomes, efficiency or accomplishments of GMG to be materially various from any future strategies, intents, activities, outcomes, efficiency or accomplishments revealed or indicated by such positive declarations. Such threats consist of, without constraint, the danger aspects set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s yearly details type dated November 4, 2025, readily available for evaluation on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management of the Company has actually tried to recognize crucial elements that might trigger real outcomes to vary materially from those included in positive declarations or positive info, there might be other aspects that trigger results not to be as prepared for, approximated or planned. There can be no guarantee that such declarations will show to be precise, as real outcomes and future occasions might vary materially from those expected in such declarations. Appropriately, readers ought to not put unnecessary reliance on positive declarations and positive info. Readers are warned that reliance on such details might not be proper for other functions. The Company does not carry out to upgrade any positive declaration, positive details or monetary outlook that are included by referral herein, other than as needed by appropriate securities laws.

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Subject: Press release summary